CUPRA Enters GTA World to Warn Against Texting and Driving

Just in time for the UN Global Road Safety Week, DDB Germany and car brand CUPRA are launching an innovative initiative against distracted driving – this time inside Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online). The campaign draws attention to the dangers of using smartphones behind the wheel and reinforces CUPRA’s commitment for a better driving experience.

The campaign leverages GTA Online’s in-game texting mechanics with a creative twist: players receive real-time messages designed to sharpen their awareness in the chaotic and risk-filled world of GTA Online:

"A real crash won’t let you and your friends respawn. Drive now, text later."

"IRL you can’t call Mors Mutual. It's just game over. Don’t text and drive."

Collaborating with Gaming Influencers

To increase the reach of the campaign, DDB Germany and CUPRA are working together with well-known gaming influencers. The Cupra-Crashtext account will bring the messages directly into active livestreams - thus ensuring maximum visibility on Twitch, YouTube and social media.

The Ideal Platform for the Message

Gaming influencers’ vast audiences create an organic platform for spreading the message, making the campaign highly scalable and authentic. The combination of direct in-game interaction and live audience engagement amplifies the message and underscores the importance of attentive driving.

Driving Fun Meets Driving Safety

On a dedicated CUPRA microsite, players will find science-based tips to help them stay focused and avoid smartphone distractions in real-life traffic. In the virtual world, you can simply restart after a crash – but in real life, it’s not that easy. While GTA Online aims for realism, texting and driving in the game can distort players’ perception of real-world risk.

CUPRA stands for driving with the mindset of a racer - and that makes the driving skills an essential part. As part of the campaign, CUPRA is giving away four exclusive spots for a real world driving training in collaboration with AUTO BILD. Participants will get to know the latest CUPRA models and extend their driving skills.

Voices on the Campaign

​Irene Kugelmann, chief creative officer of DDB Germany Group of Companies, commented, "Risky driving behaviour is a reality, and public safety needs unexpected interventions—like this direct integration into the gaming world."

Giuseppe Fiordispina, marketing director at CUPRA and SEAT Deutschland, added, "CUPRA stands for innovation and pushing boundaries—on the road and beyond. This campaign reflects our commitment to using bold and unconventional platforms on which our audience spends most time of their time."

The campaign will be tracked through livestreams, social media posts, and reactions from the gaming community. Players and fans can follow developments using the hashtag #CrashTextAuto. More details can be found on the campaign landing page, which will go online soon.

