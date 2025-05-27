The CMA’s Digital Skills Programme Proves Inclusion Drives Results

As Canadian industries navigate shifting economic conditions and ongoing labour market challenges, the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) today announced the expansion of its Digital Marketing Skills Canada (DMSC) programme. Now entering its second year, the programme will focus on strengthening marketing capacity in sectors critical to Canada’s economic future, including automotive, food processing, grocery retail, consumer packaged goods manufacturing and medical technology. These industries are experiencing rapid transformation and rising demand for skilled marketers who can help businesses navigate shifting consumer expectations, digitisation and global competition.

Launched by the CMA, in partnership with Jelly Academy and Growclass, the DMSC programme is supported by funding from Upskill Canada, powered by Palette Skills, and the Government of Canada. The DMSC programme offers fully funded, industry-recognised training for marketing professionals at all career stages.

Following a strong first year – where more than 1,300 marketers were upskilled and over 700 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were supported – the programme continues to equip learners with the latest tools, strategies and credentials, including access to the CMA’s Chartered Marketer (CM) programme, which offers Canada’s only professional marketing designation.

“In today's rapidly evolving business environment and uncertain job market, we’re seeing growing demand from mid-career professionals who are eager to strengthen their marketing and business skills and stay competitive,” said Alison Simpson, president and CEO of the CMA. “Thanks to funding from Upskill Canada, powered by Palette Skills, and the Government of Canada, the Digital Marketing Skills Canada programme is empowering more Canadian marketers with the skills they need to drive business growth and strengthen our economy.”

A strong first year: meeting demand, creating momentum

The first phase of the DMSC programme exceeded expectations, connecting thousands of Canadians with fully funded training and creating career momentum – particularly those in transition or from underrepresented communities. Below are highlights from the past year:

More than 1,500 professionals were upskilled

Over 700 SMEs were supported

The programme received more than 3,500 applications

78 per cent of programme participants identified as women

56 per cent of programme participants identified as racialised

44 per cent of programme participants were between the ages of 25 and 34

70 per cent job placement rate for CM graduates of the programme

The strong uptake among women, racialised professionals and those aged 25 to 34 speaks to the urgent need for accessible, career-relevant training – especially at a time when many Canadians are navigating career transitions or facing barriers to traditional professional development. At a time when employers are demanding more digital expertise and individuals are rethinking their career paths, the programme offered a timely, inclusive opportunity to build confidence, gain in-demand skills and create real momentum toward meaningful employment.

Looking ahead: supporting strategic sectors

This year, the DMSC programme is doubling down on the needs of vital and fast-evolving sectors including automotive, food processing, grocery retail, consumer goods manufacturing and medical technology

These industries are facing digital disruption, supply chain instability and rapidly changing consumer expectations, making strategic marketing capabilities more important than ever.

The second phase of the DMSC programme will upskill more than 500 marketers with up to 15 years of experience, helping those currently employed and those seeking new opportunities.

For employers, this presents a cost-free way to strengthen their marketing teams, building internal capacity while saving budget in a challenging economy. For job seekers, it’s a career-transforming opportunity to gain high-demand digital skills and credentials that open doors across industries.

“Strong marketing drives business performance and strong marketers drive innovation and growth,” added Alison. “By expanding this programme, we’re helping Canadian businesses stay competitive and creating new career pathways for professionals in sectors critical to the country’s economy.”

“Enrolling in the CMA’s Chartered Marketer programme was one of the most impactful decisions I’ve made in my career. It refreshed my marketing playbook and sharpened my skills in strategy, budgeting, and branding. Just as importantly, it connected me with a network of inspiring peers and mentors who challenged me to think bigger and bolder,” said Cristina Santander, a chartered marketer programme participant and senior marketing manager, events and partnerships, TELUS Agriculture and Consumer Goods. “Each course pushed me further, equipping me with tools I use daily. It reinforced what I’ve always known to be true—marketing is both an art and a science.”

Apply now

Applications are now open for the Chartered Marketer programme and other DMSC training streams. To learn more or apply, visit thecma.ca/learning/digital-marketing-skills-canada-program. Information on additional partner-led training options is available at dmsctraining.ca.

