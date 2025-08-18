senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Canadian Bureau for International Education Names ARK Agency Creative Partner

18/08/2025
21
Share
ARK will develop a new global brand platform and creative strategy to position Canada as the leading destination for international students, with the campaign set to launch in Fall 2025

ARK Agency has been appointed by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) to lead its global campaign development following a competitive pitch process. The campaign is a sector led response to recent changes in Canadian policy towards immigration and international students. The agency will develop a comprehensive creative strategy and new global brand platform to position Canada as the world's leading destination for international higher education.

CBIE, the national voice advancing Canada as a destination for international study worldwide, selected ARK from a final shortlist of three agencies to spearhead the ambitious global initiative launching in Fall 2025.

The campaign will target prospective international students across key global markets, as well as complex secondary audiences ranging from parents and families, to government decision makers, and educational authorities. The initiative aims to showcase Canada's position as one of the world's most progressive and diverse countries, home to academically impressive, and award-winning universities, colleges, polytechnics, CEGEPs, language schools and school boards from across Canada.

Sabrina Heinekey, director (global campaign initiative), CBIE, commented, "We are excited to have ARK lead the creative development of the campaign. The ambition and quality of the creative thinking, the innovative approach to how the brand connects with audiences, and the passion for the mission made them the clear partner choice for this crucial initiative."

Mike Wilton, founder, ARK Agency, said, "What an interesting and fascinating challenge this is. At a time when the world feels divided and unwelcoming to so many, we could all do with being a bit more Canadian. Attracting students from around the world will require the sort of big and progressive creativity that we relish."

The new campaign will reposition Canada’s strong offering to international students with clarity following government policy changes which caused confusion. Despite growing competition in the sector, Canada still offers international students a unique experience, as they make crucial decisions about their academic future. Canada’s education sector has long been recognised for its world-class institutions and inclusive environment.

The appointment represents a significant milestone for both organisations. For CBIE, it marks a major turning point in positioning Canada’s unique educational offering on the global stage, emphasising the country’s reputation for academic excellence, diversity, and progressive values. For ARK Agency, it continues the agency’s international expansion alongside global clients including Binance, Huel, and EA Sports.

The global campaign is set to launch in this Fall 2025 (Q4).

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from ARK Agency
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from ARK Agency
That’s Magnertism
Magners
02/05/2025
FeelTheLof
Löfbergs
14/02/2025
Gut Punch
DR.VEGAN
05/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1