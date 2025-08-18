Canadian Bureau for International Education Names ARK Agency Creative Partner

​ARK Agency has been appointed by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) to lead its global campaign development following a competitive pitch process. The campaign is a sector led response to recent changes in Canadian policy towards immigration and international students. The agency will develop a comprehensive creative strategy and new global brand platform to position Canada as the world's leading destination for international higher education.

CBIE, the national voice advancing Canada as a destination for international study worldwide, selected ARK from a final shortlist of three agencies to spearhead the ambitious global initiative launching in Fall 2025.

The campaign will target prospective international students across key global markets, as well as complex secondary audiences ranging from parents and families, to government decision makers, and educational authorities. The initiative aims to showcase Canada's position as one of the world's most progressive and diverse countries, home to academically impressive, and award-winning universities, colleges, polytechnics, CEGEPs, language schools and school boards from across Canada.

Sabrina Heinekey, director (global campaign initiative), CBIE, commented, "We are excited to have ARK lead the creative development of the campaign. The ambition and quality of the creative thinking, the innovative approach to how the brand connects with audiences, and the passion for the mission made them the clear partner choice for this crucial initiative."

​Mike Wilton, founder, ARK Agency, said, "What an interesting and fascinating challenge this is. At a time when the world feels divided and unwelcoming to so many, we could all do with being a bit more Canadian. Attracting students from around the world will require the sort of big and progressive creativity that we relish."

The new campaign will reposition Canada’s strong offering to international students with clarity following government policy changes which caused confusion. Despite growing competition in the sector, Canada still offers international students a unique experience, as they make crucial decisions about their academic future. Canada’s education sector has long been recognised for its world-class institutions and inclusive environment.

The appointment represents a significant milestone for both organisations. For CBIE, it marks a major turning point in positioning Canada’s unique educational offering on the global stage, emphasising the country’s reputation for academic excellence, diversity, and progressive values. For ARK Agency, it continues the agency’s international expansion alongside global clients including Binance, Huel, and EA Sports.

The global campaign is set to launch in this Fall 2025 (Q4).

