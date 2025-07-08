CASEY Welcomes Still Life Photographer-Director Duo Antinomia

New York-based production company CASEY has welcomed Antinomia, the still life photography and film partnership of Hélène Blanc and Céline Andreassen. The duo combines the strengths of art direction and a taste for creative textures and has been behind distinctive campaigns for major haute couture, watches and jewelry, makeup, beverages, and perfume brands around the globe.

The photographers explore the visual contradictions between an aesthetic, seductive and cinematic universe that creates a feeling of strangeness. From creative elucidations of the microscopic structure behind fragrance and cosmetic lines to breathtaking still life compositions of luxury handbags and watches, Antinomia’s work plays on opposition: liquid and solid, velvety and metallic, hot and cold.

Their name is inspired by “antinomy,” a contradiction between ideas that are seemingly equally valid, even if mutually exclusive. In this fierce, inextricable clash, the duo has captured an energy, vastness, and emotion that are uncommon in still art photography. The result is as exciting as it unique, at once spectacular and exacting—the product of a tireless visual and artistic pursuit.

Antinomia joins directorial duo Cokau as well as the R&D studio Satellite Lab, by Carlo Van de Roer. CASEY’s roster also includes still life and beauty masters such as Frederik Lindstrøm and Chloé Claverie. The production company is a stronghold for luxury image making, through the discerning eyes of EP/founder Patrick Casey and its exclusive directors and photographers.

CASEY’s clients include Apple, Lexus, Starbucks, Lancôme, American Express, Moët, Microsoft, Louis Vuitton, Dolby and Meta.