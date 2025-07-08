senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

CASEY Welcomes Still Life Photographer-Director Duo Antinomia

08/07/2025
42
Share
The creative partnership of Céline Andreassen and Hélène Blanc is behind bespoke campaigns for client such as Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and Chanel, as well as Johnny Walker, Hennessy and Havana Club

New York-based production company CASEY has welcomed Antinomia, the still life photography and film partnership of Hélène Blanc and Céline Andreassen. The duo combines the strengths of art direction and a taste for creative textures and has been behind distinctive campaigns for major haute couture, watches and jewelry, makeup, beverages, and perfume brands around the globe.

The photographers explore the visual contradictions between an aesthetic, seductive and cinematic universe that creates a feeling of strangeness. From creative elucidations of the microscopic structure behind fragrance and cosmetic lines to breathtaking still life compositions of luxury handbags and watches, Antinomia’s work plays on opposition: liquid and solid, velvety and metallic, hot and cold.

Their name is inspired by “antinomy,” a contradiction between ideas that are seemingly equally valid, even if mutually exclusive. In this fierce, inextricable clash, the duo has captured an energy, vastness, and emotion that are uncommon in still art photography. The result is as exciting as it unique, at once spectacular and exacting—the product of a tireless visual and artistic pursuit.

Antinomia joins directorial duo Cokau as well as the R&D studio Satellite Lab, by Carlo Van de Roer. CASEY’s roster also includes still life and beauty masters such as Frederik Lindstrøm and Chloé Claverie. The production company is a stronghold for luxury image making, through the discerning eyes of EP/founder Patrick Casey and its exclusive directors and photographers.

CASEY’s clients include Apple, Lexus, Starbucks, Lancôme, American Express, Moët, Microsoft, Louis Vuitton, Dolby and Meta.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from CASEY
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from CASEY
Toru
Cartier
09/04/2025
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Activision
02/12/2024
Toru
Cartier
16/07/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1