news
Trends and Insight
C2 Unveils GenXP: The Framework Powering the Next Chapter of Business Experiences

12/06/2025
Grounded in 15 years of global expertise, the white paper helps unlock immersive and measurable engagement at scale

C2, a leader in experiential design and cultural storytelling, has released its white paper, "Generative Experiences - Unlocking NewValue in the Experience Economy". Pioneering a defining moment in the experience industry, this white paper introduces the GenXP framework, refined through 15 years of applied expertise designing world-class business gatherings with global relevance and local soul.

GenXP (Generative Experiences) framework outlined in the paper, captures the foundational principles behind C2’s success and works as a blueprint for creating experiences that are designed to evolve in real time, shaped by the energy, intent, and contributions of participants - resulting in immersive, engaging, and measurable business experiences.

At its core, the GenXP framework is informed by five strategic pillars that radically redefine how events are designed and measured, enabling organisations to both differentiate and drive strong business outcomes. Each of these pillars dive deeper into how businesses can learn from these archetypes and suggest best practices for outcomes that enable success while building on authenticity.

These pillars include:

  • World Creation: Create a strong thematic coherence where every detail facilitates immersion.
  • Unpredictability and Surprise: Introduce controlled randomness and adaptive framework to orchestrate moments that feel spontaneous.
  • Non-trivial Participation: Move beyond applause to invite real input by designing participation mechanisms that allow for genuine co-creation.
  • Digital layering: Stack dimensions leveraging transmedia storytelling to expand narratives across multiple platforms and formats to add more depth.
  • Living IP: Ensure that the experience is constantly evolving by integrating real-time user interactions, cultural insights and changing market dynamics - to shape a responsive co-created ecosystem.

This release builds on C2’s evolution from a creative event production company to a strategic partner in generative experience design, underscoring the cultural and technological forces driving the need for a shift in the experience industry and how businesses can get ahead of it.

“The C2 Montréal event changed how the world thought about business events. With GenXP, we’re taking that legacy and turning it into a repeatable, strategic framework that sets a new standard for experience-led business strategy.” said Anick Beaulieu, CEO of C2. “This shift from event planning to experience strategy defined in the white paper empowers the next frontier of the experience economy, propelling organisations to drive resonance, relevance, and results.”

As organisations grapple with event fatigue, fragmented attention, and rising demands for personalisation and purpose, C2 is charting a new course to help brands better connect with, and engage their audiences: turning experiences into powerful levers of strategic transformation.

