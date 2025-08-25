senckađ
Bombas Partners with Horizon Media for Canadian Market Launch

25/08/2025
The campaign is designed to introduce Bombas to Canadians nationwide while highlighting the brand’s social impact

Bombas has named Horizon Media Canada to lead its highly anticipated launch into the Canadian market. The partnership will deliver a high-impact, performance-driven campaign designed to introduce the brand to English-speaking audiences from coast to coast.

The launch strategy integrates premium television, OTT, and digital audio channels, bringing Bombas’ mission and story to life across dynamic video and audio environments. This multi-platform approach is aimed at building strong brand awareness while driving measurable engagement nationwide.

“Our goal is to deliver a campaign that resonates with Canadians and captures the unique spirit of Bombas,” said Robert Jenkyn, president at Horizon Media Canada. “By leveraging the right mix of media, we’re ensuring Bombas’ message is heard loud and clear across the country.”

Bombas, known for its high-quality apparel and its mission to help those in need, is committed to making a difference in every market it enters. For each item purchased, Bombas donates an item to someone experiencing homelessness - a model that has already resulted in over 100 million items donated worldwide.

