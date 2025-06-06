Bold, British and Brave: How the UK is Shaping the Future of Advertising

The UK has long been heralded as a powerhouse of creativity in advertising, known for its sharp wit, storytelling prowess, and iconic campaigns that stick in the cultural psyche. But as AI transforms the production pipeline, attention spans dwindle, and brands chase immediacy, how can the UK retain its reputation for world-class creative effectiveness?



At this year’s SXSW, Olivia Atkins hosted a panel exploring that very question. Featuring Mike McGee, co-founder and chief creative officer at Framestore; Ella Britton, strategy director and head of creative planning at Media Plus; and Alex Dalman, managing partner at VCCP’s AI agency, Faith; the conversation unpacked the tension between technological innovation and enduring brand craft – and made a compelling case for why British advertising’s future still hinges on risk, relevance, and radical creativity.



“The UK has always had a dry wit and a self-deprecating tone that resonates globally,” said Ella Britton. “We’re good at crafting stories that don’t just sell but make people feel. Even when we’re playing with humour, there’s often an emotional core.”



That layered approach is increasingly important as brands seek to forge deeper, more human connections. Ella cited the success of campaigns like Channel 4’s ‘Super. Human.’ or Libresse’s ‘#WombStories’, which combine bold narratives with social insight and creative excellence.



“There's something about British creativity that allows us to tap into culture and emotion simultaneously – and that gives our work longevity and relevance beyond the UK,” she added.



But great storytelling doesn’t come without bravery. The panel reflected on how risk-taking is essential to keeping the UK at the forefront of creative advertising – especially in a market obsessed with short-term returns.



“Creativity is about tension,” said Mike McGee of Framestore. “The best work happens when there’s a push and pull between comfort and danger. British advertising has always been willing to lean into that – to be provocative, or weird, or emotionally raw.”



Mike argued that UK creativity benefits from the country’s tradition of valuing craft and concept equally – from the early days of Ridley Scott’s cinematic spots to modern immersive experiences and cutting-edge VFX. “It’s a culture that lets ideas breathe and allows talent to experiment,” he noted. “And when that’s paired with new tech, it can be really powerful.”



With AI being one of the buzziest topics at SXSW, the panel also discussed how UK creatives are responding to the hype – not with fear, but with curiosity and playfulness.



Alex Dalman, whose agency Faith sits at the intersection of AI and advertising, believes the UK is well positioned to lead the AI revolution creatively. “We approach new tech with irreverence – and that’s our strength,” she said. “We don’t just use AI to generate content faster; we ask, ‘How can this be weird, smart or surprising?’”



Alex encouraged the industry to see AI as a tool for creative expansion rather than creative compromise. “The real opportunity is using AI to free up time for human ideas – not replace them,” she said. “We should be using it to push boundaries, not just automate tasks.”



She cited Faith’s work using AI to remix archive footage, generate new brand worlds and prototype faster – all while keeping human oversight and storytelling at the centre. “British advertising has always thrived on irreverence and invention. AI just gives us another way to express that.”



“There’s so much clutter out there,” said Ella. “The brands that stand out are the ones that aren’t afraid to have a strong point of view – and to express it in ways that only they can.”



Mike added, “Don’t be afraid of long-form, don’t be afraid of complexity. People are smarter than we think. Give them something to feel.”



And Alex emphasised the importance of continuing to champion craft. “Even in an AI world, what people respond to is the human touch – the thought behind the idea, the detail in the execution. That’s what earns attention.”



In an industry increasingly driven by data, disruption and speed, the UK’s advertising identity – built on storytelling, subversion and a bit of audacity – remains a vital creative force.



The UK’s advertising legacy has always been about punching above its weight – not just winning awards, but changing conversations. And with the right mix of risk, relevance and radical ideas, we’ll keep doing just that.

