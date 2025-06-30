Bill Todd Joins Infillion

Infillion, architect of ad tech's first truly composable media buying platform, has welcomed Bill Todd as general manager of its media business unit, serving as the strategic lead for the media division that includes Infillion's TrueX, NeXt, InStadium, IDVx brands, as well as MediaMath-selling both self-service and managed-service media to advertisers and agencies. With a proven track record of scaling revenue and building high-performing teams, Bill brings deep expertise in platform innovation and data optimisation. In this new role, he will oversee the growth and strategy of the Media business unit, aligning its capabilities to meet evolving advertiser needs.

Bill most recently served as chief revenue officer at AdTheorent, where he led sales, client services, strategy and marketing. During his tenure, he played a key role in accelerating growth by empowering advertisers to realise more effective advertising through machine-learning-powered ad solutions. His data-driven approach and emphasis on scalable solutions helped drive measurable business growth and enhance advertiser outcomes. Prior to AdTheorent, Bill spent 18 years at Conversant in executive roles including general manager, president, and executive vice president of US Media. There, he led a 275-person team, drove consistent double-digit revenue growth, and helped guide the company through its sale to Alliance Data Systems.

Bill joins Infillion at a pivotal time as the company expands the reach of its high-impact media offerings while gaining significant programmatic scale. "Infillion is in a strong position in a shifting market, with full-funnel capabilities and an innovative startup culture," said Bill. "I'm excited to join a leadership that's not just adapting to change but shaping the future of media and ad tech."

Bill will report to Rob Emrich, executive chair and founder of Infillion. "Bill brings the kind of experience and clarity that drives real momentum," said Rob. "He understands where the market is going, what advertisers value most, and how to build for the long term. He's exactly who we need to lead this next phase of growth."

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Bill has served on the IAB Executive Committee, guiding strategic priorities for the industry.