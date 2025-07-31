Beyond the Click: How Audienceview Is Rewriting the B2B Playbook

B2B marketing has been struggling with an inconvenient truth for some time now: the promise of precision targeting often ends in digital waste. Programmatic buys flood niche campaigns with broad impressions, third-party data is riddled with inaccuracy, and marketers are left crossing their fingers that the right people actually saw their ads.



Yariv Drori, chief product officer at Dallas-based media agency Multiview , has a more candid diagnosis: "Third-party data is full of heuristics and completely opaque. Buyers have no real idea who they're reaching or where their ads are displayed."



It's a frustration that’s grown louder as marketers demand more accountability from their media dollars. In consumer marketing, brand safety and data quality are top-line concerns. In B2B, where the stakes are often even higher and the audiences even narrower, there is a lower tolerance for ambiguity.





Harnessing the True Value of Association Data

Built on more than two decades of trusted partnerships with over 850 trade and professional associations, Audienceview removes the guesswork by leveraging first-party, opted-in member data to deliver real targeting. It's a curated alternative to the noise: a strategy rooted in quality over scale.



"Audienceview features direct placements on highly reputable media and classified publications," says Yariv. "Marketers engage directly with professional associations who have direct relationships with their members – that is the difference”



According to Yariv, the core value of association data is the richness of context. These are not passive data sets scraped from online behaviour or stitched together by algorithms. They’re real professionals: individuals who pay dues, attend events, earn certifications, and actively participate in shaping their industries.



"Associations aren’t just publishers — they represent communities of professionals, advocate on their behalf, set industry standards, education, certifications, events and networking opportunities," Yariv explains. "Advertising on their websites, newsletters, and other products available on Audienceview is an ideal way to reach B2B buyers and build brand reputation.”



This credibility makes Audienceview not just a targeting tool, but a reputational asset. In a B2B landscape where the buyer journey is long and decision-makers are risk-averse, brand alignment matters. Being seen in the right context – and beside the right voices – can be the difference between being shortlisted or forgotten.



That blend of context and trust is what led Kathryn Jobs Gerke, VP of sales and events at the Seattle Space Needle, to turn to Audienceview. Tasked with growing their events business and reaching qualified planners across industries, she found Multiview’s approach refreshingly precise.



"Our events business is booming thanks, in part, to association-driven targeting," she says. "Once you understand your core audiences, you’ll find there’s an association for just about everything, so why not meet them where they are?".





Trust and Transparency Takes Precedence

Rather than rely on loose intent signals or content scraping, Audienceview connects brands with verified professionals in a trusted environment. For Kathryn, that meant fewer wasted impressions and more meaningful leads. “Our targeting has consistently delivered results. With a specific focus on meeting planners through Meeting Professionals International (MPI), we were able to increase qualified leads and drive more interest to our site than ever before.”