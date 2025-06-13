Beyond Algorithms: DOBRO's Human-First Approach to AI Production

The commercial production landscape is transforming before our eyes, and at DOBRO, we're not settling on watching from the side lines. Piotr Sójka, head of production and executive producer at DOBRO, sees this shift clearly. With his strategic overview we've recognised that today's industry demands more than traditional approaches. Audiences expect personalised, interactive content that genuinely connects, and we've positioned ourselves at the forefront of delivering exactly that.



Our Philosophy is to use AI as Creative Amplifier



At DOBRO, we've always built our reputation on careful planning, smooth execution, and putting people first. Now, we're excited to harness artificial intelligence not as a replacement for human creativity, but as its most powerful amplifier. "AI should complement and enhance human creativity, not overshadow it," explains Piotr Sójka, reflecting our core belief that technology serves creativity, never the reverse.



AI-driven analytics can help us quickly decode audience data, anticipate client preferences, and craft campaigns that truly resonate. It's about pioneering the future of production without blindly following trends.



Piotr shares the vision of industry visionary, Tomek Bagiński, that AI holds enormous untapped potential. Under his strategic guidance, DOBRO aims to integrate AI across every production stage, from initial brainstorming to final delivery. This comprehensive approach enables us to rapidly generate and iterate creative concepts and test visual elements with unprecedented accuracy during the preproduction phase. We are always focused on delivering projects that precisely align with client and audience expectations. Our goal is to enhance creative quality while streamlining timelines and budgets



Meeting Modern Client Expectations



Today's clients demand measurable results and highly personalized content, and we deliver both. "Understanding and anticipating client needs is crucial," emphasizes Piotr. Our AI tools provide deeper insights into audience behaviors, enabling us to craft more targeted, effective campaigns that consistently exceed expectations.



The proof is in our results. Our recent "Where Your Money Works" campaign for XTB demonstrated AI's practical effectiveness, leveraging personalization, analytics, and automation to achieve remarkable success while maintaining the human touch that makes great creative work unforgettable.



By automating routine tasks like basic video editing and audio processing, we free our creative teams to focus on what they do best: strategic, impactful work that moves audiences. AI accelerates visual creation and testing, dramatically increasing our creative flexibility. Meanwhile, intelligent project management optimizes resource allocation and scheduling, making our entire workflow more efficient.



Shaping Tomorrow



Piotr Sójka and the DOBRO team are committed to thoughtfully adopting emerging technologies like AI, virtual reality, and augmented reality that enhance our creative capabilities. We maintain our leadership position through careful implementation, continuous team training, strategic partnerships, and diligent outcome monitoring.



This ensures technology consistently enhances rather than complicates our creative processes, staying true to our human-first philosophy.



DOBRO's mission is beautifully simple: harmoniously combine human creativity with advanced technology to deliver campaigns that deeply engage audiences. We're not just adapting to industry changes. We're actively shaping the future of commercial production.

