Benchmark Senior Living Campaign Tackles Isolation Among Older Adults

Benchmark Senior Living, one of US Northeast’s leading senior living providers, has launched In Their Own Words, a new brand campaign that highlights the transformative power of human connection through real stories from residents and caregivers. The campaign from Colossus debuts amid rising concern from public health experts over the epidemic of loneliness, especially among older adults.



With Assisted Living residents at Benchmark experiencing an average of 19 meaningful interactions with associates each day, the initiative underscores the company’s deep commitment to combating the emotional and physical toll of social isolation. Isolation erodes health and well-being over time and its health effects, according to the US Surgeon General, are comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.



Unlike traditional senior living marketing, which is often filled with generic imagery and scripted messaging, In Their Own Words takes a refreshingly honest and human approach. The campaign features the real people who live and work at Benchmark communities sharing personal stories in their own voices. These moments offer a glimpse into the relationships, routines, and small, meaningful moments that help define life at Benchmark.

“Our job was to get out of the way,” said Matt McGowan, VP creative director at Colossus, the agency behind the campaign. “Authenticity like this can’t be scripted. You can see it in their eyes and hear it in their words. We believe this campaign will strike a chord with prospective residents and especially with adult children who are looking for connection, dignity, and a true sense of belonging for their mom and dad.”

One resident featured in the campaign, Elaine M., shared why she and her husband chose to move to Benchmark - and how it brought peace of mind not only to them, but to their adult children as well. “I think this has been the most important thing that we've done. Before we came to Benchmark … it was just the two of us. The people here, the staff, are so welcoming.” Another resident, Jeanine W., echoed that sentiment: “I always have something to do. And someone to do it with.” The campaign captures these moments, and more, where life and community meet.

A critical component of the campaign is the website - distinct within the senior living category, not for its polish, but for its sincerity. It offers a deeper look at Benchmark through the real voices of residents and associates, sharing what life is like. In Their Own Words will appear across TV, print, social, and digital, all pointing to the site where these unfiltered stories live. It’s here that the heart of Benchmark is most clearly felt - in the moments of connection that define each day.



“At Benchmark, our purpose is to transform lives through human connection - that’s the thread that runs through everything we do,” said Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing at Benchmark Senior Living. “There’s no script we could write that would ever be more powerful than the real voices of our residents. Their stories are the soul of this campaign, and a true reflection of the deep sense of community Benchmark has created throughout our organisation.”