Bella Clark Joins The emPOWER Breakfast Community as Pranic Therapist

​Bella Clark has joined The emPOWER Breakfast community in her capacity as a pranic healing instructor, therapist, and well-being facilitator. Bella brings with her not only extensive professional experience but also a compassionate, results-driven ethos that aligns beautifully with The emPOWER Breakfast’s mission to support, emPOWER, and uplift.

Bella’s journey into pranic therapy is as compelling as it is transformative. Before stepping fully into her energy work, she co-owned Red Management, a leading crew agency supporting creatives across film, TV, and advertising. Years of navigating the high-intensity, fast-paced world of production management gave her a deep understanding of the pressures many professionals face, a perspective that now informs her holistic approach to energy therapy.

Her path to pranic therapy began during a period of profound personal challenge: the loss of her sister, the trauma of the Grenfell Tower fire next door to her office, and supporting her son through mental health struggles. A pranic therapy seminar provided an unexpected turning point, offering clarity, relief, and resilience when she needed it most. The experience was life-changing, inspiring Bella to dedicate herself to helping others access the same strength and balance.

Today, Bella works with individuals seeking to break through pain, stress, anxiety, and emotional patterns, helping them unlock clarity, confidence, and long-term resilience. She delivers pranic therapy treatments, meditation workshops, seminars, and courses across London and Surrey, tailoring her approach to the needs of each client, whether corporate leaders, creatives, performers, or carers.

“With pranic therapy, you can reconnect with your inner strength and clarity, even in the most challenging circumstances,” Bella explained. Bella is keen to highlight that it is highly systematic and scientific in its approach, having undergone a rigorous clinical trial at King’s College Hospital with unprecedented results, distinguishing it from other energy therapies.

Not only does Bella offer 1-1 healing sessions but she also facilitates courses to teach you the fundamentals of this extraordinary energy work and how to better manage your own energy. For those of us who are carers along with extremely busy lives this tool is invaluable.

Bella’s work bridges her professional insight and personal experience, bringing a practical, transformative approach to well-being. Whether in private sessions or group workshops, she creates a safe, empowering space for people to restore balance, reduce stress, and thrive.

To learn more about how you can integrate pranic healing sessions within the workplace or book an emPOWER session with Bella, contact athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk.