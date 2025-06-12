senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Believe Media Signs Filmmaker Hotta

12/06/2025
39
Share
Hotta is a self taught director who is a key figure in Japan’s hip-hop scene

Believe Media welcomes ‘Hotta’ for US and UK representation.

Hotta began his filmmaking journey as a self-taught director during his university years, spending his twenties immersed in the world of documentary. This foundation continues to shape his distinctive approach, one that draws out the inner life of his subjects and maintains a strong connection to social realities. A key figure in Japan’s hip-hop scene, Hotta has directed music videos for many of the genre’s most influential artists, with a body of work that reflects the raw energy and authenticity of Japanese street culture.

Rupert Baynham, head of development at Believe Media, said of Hotta’s arrival, “Hotta has already made a name for himself as one of the best directors working out of Japan. He’s cool, he’s clever, he cares deeply about the work, and so much of it is funny as well as beautiful. We’re so so excited to be working with him here at Believe”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Believe Media UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Believe Media UK
You and AI. As One
Samsung
28/06/2024
Teaser
SOULS
22/12/2022
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1