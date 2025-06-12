Believe Media Signs Filmmaker Hotta

​Believe Media welcomes ‘Hotta’ for US and UK representation.



Hotta began his filmmaking journey as a self-taught director during his university years, spending his twenties immersed in the world of documentary. This foundation continues to shape his distinctive approach, one that draws out the inner life of his subjects and maintains a strong connection to social realities. A key figure in Japan’s hip-hop scene, Hotta has directed music videos for many of the genre’s most influential artists, with a body of work that reflects the raw energy and authenticity of Japanese street culture.



​Rupert Baynham, head of development at Believe Media, said of Hotta’s arrival, “Hotta has already made a name for himself as one of the best directors working out of Japan. He’s cool, he’s clever, he cares deeply about the work, and so much of it is funny as well as beautiful. We’re so so excited to be working with him here at Believe”

