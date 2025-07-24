senckađ
Barcelona SC Fans Drench Themselves in Iconic Yellow for Gatorade Passion Fruit Launch

24/07/2025
'100 Years of Yellow Stories' from Delta MullenLowe celebrates the sporting club's history in the country and the the passion of its fanbase

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Barcelona SC in Ecuador and the launch of the new Gatorade Passion Fruit flavour, Gatorade strengthens its 'Fuels You Forward' platform by paying tribute to a team that gives everything on the field and to its iconic yellow colour that unites thousands of fans across the country - culminating in a legacy that spans a century.

The campaign, creatively developed by Delta MullenLowe, is titled '100 Years of Yellow Stories.' This initiative aims to celebrate not only the club’s century-long history, but also the colour that symbolises the passion of an entire fanbase - now transformed into flavour with the new Gatorade Passion Fruit.

The execution, centred on the external yellow of the club (BSC) and the yellow of the Gatorade Passion Fruit, comes to life through a series of fan-based content, digital platforms, and photography.

The production emphasises the importance of the fans, starting from the heart of the brand: the Gatorade BOLT, with 3D post-production showcasing testimonials that accompany this tribute to the centennial celebration.

Also, as an essential part of the campaign, Gatorade revives the iconic Dunk celebration - a recognisable act built into Gatorade’s DNA - transforming it from a fleeting ritual after physical effort into a tribute to the centennial. This gesture becomes a symbol of eternal legacy, immortalised in a photography triad that keeps visual attention on the brand.

This partnership celebrates the history, passion, and energy of the fans who have stood by Barcelona Sporting Club for generations - now represented by a unique new flavour.

