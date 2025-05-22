Barbarian and the Gist Launch the Women’s Sports Report and Future of Fandom Survey

Creative and innovation agency Barbarian and fan-first sports media brand The GIST have partnered to launch the official guide to women’s sports marketing for brands, through a report titled Women’s Sports: Where Smart Brands Win, accompanied by the Future of Fandom in Women's Sports Survey, a data-driven analysis exploring the trends and emerging behaviours among fans of women’s sports.

In continuation of the ongoing women’s sports celebration, the agency and media brand are highlighting the rising trend in this space as an opportunity for brands and organisations to connect authentically with their audiences. Driven by passionate fans, cultural momentum and digital engagement, women’s sports are undergoing a pivotal transformation — and the report and survey offer a comprehensive look at the key drivers shaping this evolving landscape.

“Women are redefining what it means to be a sports icon, while women’s sports continue to pave the way within the landscape,” said Jo Hayes, executive director of strategy at Barbarian. “Our report highlights a distinct and unique moment for brands to authentically connect with this movement and be part of the cultural shift that we’re witnessing. The opportunity to engage with this growing wave of influence is now, and it will only get stronger from here on out.”

Unlocking the formula for what drives a brand’s cultural relevance in the women’s sports space, the report is guided by their cultural operating system — a custom framework that reveals how the interaction of community, connectivity, amplification and value can be a driver for brand relevance as women’s sports gain influence. This framework helped guide the research that shaped the insights presented in the report: Paradigm Shift, Survey Results, Audience, Influence and Trends.

Paradigm Shift

When it comes to the new era of women’s sports, the proof is in the numbers. Exploring the evidence behind the changes in women’s sports viewership, marketability and fandom, the report debunks the myths that there is low interest in the category, that women’s sports are not entertaining or profitable, and that the fans of women’s sports aren’t true fans.

Survey Results

With responses from 827 participants, Barbarian and The GIST uncovered four key shifts transforming how fans are connecting with women’s sports:

The scoreboard is just the beginning — today's fans want the whole story. 68% of gen z prioritise funny posts and also enjoy trendy content — a stark contrast to older generations who dismiss these as insignificant. The rise of the “Off-the-Field Fandom.” 79% of women equally value game highlights and personal stories, seeing athletes as 360 degree icons (e.g., A’ja Wilson) The game is changing the world. Fandom now intersects with social progress — body positivity (66% engagement) and mental health advocacy (65%) are just as important as traditional metrics like win-loss records (69%) to younger generations. The watch party — all glown up. As attendance is a sign of devotion for fans, there’s been a shift in where they’re showing up. Millennials and gen z women want to view and celebrate in women’s sports bars (37%) over older generations.

Audience

A new generation of sports fans are the driving force behind the shifting landscape in women’s sports culture — Barbarian and The GIST call them gen w. Understanding this audience is crucial for brands as fans of women’s sports are 3.5x more likely to promote a product promoted by a women athlete than any other type of influencer, four times more likely to follow sports stars on social media, 30% more likely to engage with a brand compared to men’s sports fans, and 67% are earning more than $100k.

Influence

Once overshadowed by men’s sports, today, female athletes, creators and influencers are generating buzz across the social sphere. From WNBA player Angel Reese to sports content creator Mariah Rose or gen z social media star and tennis phenom Coco Gauff, the recent momentum is changing the narrative, as well as athletes like Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson and Ilona Maher fuelling dialogue at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Trends

The past year has seen a shift toward celebrating women, with female athletes emerging as conduits and cultural leaders of modern womanhood and motherhood. This shift is reflected in everything from the use of 'mother' to honour role model athletes, to new expressions of beauty, inclusive fan spaces like women’s sports bars and bold contributions to fashion and the social ecosystem.

“The digital era has completely transformed sports culture, making it more accessible than ever,” said Jacie deHoop, co-founder of The GIST. “Today’s fans can connect directly with the stories, athletes and teams they care about through platforms that put them in the driver’s seat. For women’s sports, this means real, powerful growth driven by a community of fans who feel seen and heard. I’m excited to see digital media continue to fuel this movement and drive inclusivity in sports, bringing the stories and excitement of women’s sports to an even wider, more passionate audience.”

Diving deeper into these shifts and what they mean for brands, the full Women’s Sports: Where Smart Brands Win report can be found at futureofsports.wearebarbarian.com. As the momentum continuously leans upward, the research points to what’s next: a deeper investment in women’s sports as the industry continues to shift toward greater visibility, equity and long-term opportunity.

