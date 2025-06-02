Banquet VFX Launches

L to R: Justin Brukman, Camila De Biaggi, Matt Pascuzzi



In a bold move to bring heart and artistry back to the forefront of the visual effects industry, Banquet VFX officially opens its doors as a boutique post-production studio dedicated to exceptional creative service. Founded by industry veterans Justin Brukman, Camila De Biaggi, and Matt Pascuzzi, Banquet champions a lean, handcrafted approach in a realm increasingly defined by scale and automation.



Banquet was built as a thoughtful response to an industry increasingly defined by consolidation and scale, where speed can sometimes eclipse service. The studio’s founders believe service isn’t a relic of the past, but a strategic advantage that builds trust, deepens collaboration, and elevates the final product.



The ‘Bigger is better’ model often ends up watering down the creative and the outcome,” said Matt Pascuzzi, Banquet’s creative director and co-founder. “Banquet is built to be the alternative. We’re staying small on purpose, so we can stay excellent on purpose. Our clients work directly with senior talent, and they feel that difference in the final product.”



“When you work with us, you know who’s behind the curtain,” said Camila De Biaggi, Banquet’s executive producer and co-founder. “We’ve built our careers on long-term partnerships with directors and agencies who value a blend of artistry and accountability. At Banquet, we’re putting the creative experience first.”



“We’re building Banquet to be the studio we always wanted to work with,” said Justin Brukman, managing director and co-founder. “A place where clients feel seen, supported, and creatively empowered - where the work comes first, not the politics or the process. Our goal is to deliver world-class results with a team that’s agile, experienced, and fully invested in every project.”



The name 'Banquet' reflects the studio’s core philosophy: a place of gathering, purpose, and joy. It’s a celebration of craft and creativity - never excess. For the founders, it’s also a mindset: thoughtful, generous, and human. “The name felt right because there’s something generous about it,” they explain. “A sense of care, intention, and enough room at the table for everyone to bring their best.” They want every client’s experience to feel, as they put it, “shockingly nice and easy.”

