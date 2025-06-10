Bandhan Mutual Fund Empowers Investors to Trade the 9 to 5 for Financial Freedom

Bandhan Mutual Fund and Grey are back with the second phase of their highly relatable campaign, ‘Salary Wala Plan.’ At the heart of this idea is a simple but powerful repositioning: transforming a technical product like a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) into something people instantly understand and connect with a salary that comes from your own investments.

The first leg of the campaign challenged a long-standing social dynamic. It showed that parents no longer have to depend on their children for monthly income; they can now pay themselves, thanks to the ‘Salary Wala Plan.’

The second instalment now turns its focus to those who are looking to break free from the routine of a nine-to-five life. It tells the story of individuals who want to pursue what truly excites them — whether it’s art, music, travel, or starting something of their own without being tied down by societal and parental expectations of the need for a traditional salary.

This phase of the campaign brings to life the idea that financial independence isn't just about numbers, but about freedom. Freedom to take a different path. Freedom to live life on your own terms, with the assurance of a steady income to back it up.

“With ‘Salary Wala Plan’, we’ve taken something as technical as SWP and given it a human voice - one that speaks directly to the end benefit: the comfort of receiving a consistent monthly income. It’s not about financial products; it’s about what those products enable in real life. And that's what makes the idea stick,” said Harsh Kapadia, chief creative officer, Grey India.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, said, “Investors today are increasingly looking beyond conventional retirement timelines. Many want the flexibility to retire early, take a pause, or follow their dreams. That kind of choice requires foresight and a reliable income strategy. Through this campaign, we want to show how a Systematic Withdrawal Plan could turn long-term investments into a regular, salary-like income. The ‘Salary Wala Plan’ makes this idea accessible and relevant to investors who are ready to take control of their time, goals, and income—on their own terms.”

