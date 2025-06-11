Little Voices Ask Big Questions with Banana Brand Trudi’s

Fyffes has partnered with integrated creative agency, Impero, to launch a campaign for its new purpose-led consumer banana brand, Trudi’s.



As the first Trudi’s campaign going live under the ‘Good Fruit, Doing Good’ brand position, the new creative entitled ‘Little Voices’ includes a range of films. Going live in June across social media and owned channels.



In the films we see children asking questions and regaling facts about bananas, in what appears to be a light-hearted quiz-style game with their parents, before the comments suddenly turn serious, and reveal serious facts such as the fact that many children in banana-growing communities don’t have a safe place to play, nor access to healthy food.

The Trudi’s brand has been created based on consumers’ desire to not only eat healthy, fresh, and nutritious produce but to ensure that the fruit we eat is also doing good in the communities and with the people who cultivate it. It is on a mission to empower women, and provide nutritious meals to communities where Fyffes own farms and supplier farms are located.

Adriano Di Dia, CMO at Fyffes, says, “We all know fresh fruit is good - good to eat, good for our health, and good for our families. But for too long, fruit has been just that: fruit. At Trudi's, we’re on a mission to change that. We go beyond delivering goodness to the people who eat our produce - we want to do good for the communities and the people who grow it.



“That’s why we’re redefining what it means as a consumer to enjoy a banana. At Trudi's we believe bananas can do extraordinary things — empower women, enhance the quality of education for children, and help improve access to nutritious fresh produce. By challenging outdated industry practices, we’re working toward a fairer, more sustainable future for fruit-growing communities. Because when your fruit does good, it tastes even better.”

​Michael Scantlebury, founder and ECD adds, “It’s a delight to introduce Trudi’s – the brand that believes in ‘Good Fruit, Doing Good’. Our film brings Trudi’s mission to life through the honest curiosity of children. In a candid, interview-style setup, we invite three families to share fun banana facts - until the kids flip the script. With simple but powerful questions, these little voices ask the big things we often overlook, exposing the bitter truths of the banana industry and shining a light on the communities too often left out of the story.



“As a banana brand which seeks to fundamentally disrupt the category, Trudi’s is determined to back those who grow the fruit and to build resilient communities across the supply chain. This is a wonderful opportunity to help build a banana brand which challenges autopilot behaviour and reveals that we all have a choice in the brand of banana we choose, and not only what it tastes like but also what it stands for.”



The brand will be launched in the Norwegian market first, being available to purchase in Coop stores, and more markets in Europe to follow.

