Background and Layout Art in Animation: World Building in Turbulent Times

Image credit: King Lip via Unsplash​



Not to deep-it but… the world is kinda mad right now! We’re in a moment full of uncertainty, where the lower and middle classes grapple with disenfranchisement, right wing populism rises on the shoulders of tech oligarchs, and artificial intelligence threatens our way of life. So to me at least it feels like escapism has become a form of survival.

Traditionally people have escaped through art, literature, music, and sport, all of which rely on transporting people somewhere else. And now more than ever people are on the hunt for escapism. The gaming industry, arguable now the most lucrative of the commercial arts (the long awaited GTA 6 is predicted to generate $1billion in presales alone), have long since known this. The biggest titles in this medium tend to be RPGs which mean huge resources are being poured into a common creative thread – building vivid worlds for the player to get lost in.

Animation shares this trait too. With its power to transport viewers into entirely new realities, it offers refuge from the chaos. And while script writers, character-designers, animators and voice actors are fleshing-out narrative and performance, the layout artists are building new worlds.

It’s the heroes, side-kicks and villains of the stories that dominate the movie posters; background art is rarely the star of the show. However animated backgrounds are in fact characters too. They breathe and emote, they establish tone, mood, and even political subtext.

These intricate artworks, painstakingly crafted over weeks or months, often occupy mere seconds on screen but their impact is profound. They are the portals through which viewers step beyond the confines of their own lives and into new realities, new contexts for alternate truths. Often, they contain warnings of what could be or messages of hope and calls to action. In times where reality feels fractured, these worlds become a canvas for alternative possibilities, utopian or dystopian.

Disney, as the western powerhouse of animation has created countless iconic cinematic moments through background art alone. And despite my favourite Disney movie, ‘The Jungle Book’ (1967) taking place exclusively outside, to me Disney has always excelled at interiors.

Their very first feature ‘Snow White’ (1937) produced during the Great Depression contained haunting imagery of the cold, shadowy castle, home of the jealous Queen, that evoked the isolation, terror and unchecked power of an insecure, narcissistic megalomanic (sound familiar?). In contrast the artists gave us the cosy little dwarf cottage, the warm and welcoming home of working-class outsiders, who demonstrated values of care-giving and acceptance.

This pattern echoes throughout almost every single one of my favourite Disney memories – the dark and light tones of story beats singing vividly via the scenery. In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991) this duality was contained in a single location mirroring the duality of mankind. The dark, gothic decay of the chateaux’s interiors contrasting with the exquisite ballroom scene later in the film are burned into my memory. Achieved through Disney’s first foray into 3D background art in a cinematic feature, themes of love and acceptance winning-out against violence and isolationism came to the fore. All this during a time where the world was reeling from the Tiananmen Square massacre, the fall of the Soviet Union, and Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

Perhaps no studio understands the importance of background art better than Studio Ghibli. In ‘Spirited Away’ (2001), the bathhouse is rendered with such depth, steam billowing, tiles worn by time, mysterious hallways stretching endlessly, that it feels like a living entity. Its detailed backgrounds mirror themes of industrialisation, environmental decay, the loss of innocence, all resonating with societies grappling with unchecked capitalism.

My personal favourite Ghibli feature, ‘Princess Mononoke’ (1997) deals with themes of industrialisation and the loss of our connection with nature. The lush, mystical forests are rendered with layered, hand-painted detail, teeming with moss, mist, and sacred stillness, while Iron Town is depicted with hard lines, soot, and a palette of ash and iron. These contrasting environments highlight the clash between indigenous spirituality and resource extraction, evoking real-world conflicts between traditional land custodians and industrialised economies. Through this visual dichotomy, the backgrounds in Princess Mononoke elevate the narrative into a critique of anthropocentrism and a call for ecological balance in a world torn between progress and preservation.

In contrast to the usual intensely detailed Ghibli background art ‘The Red Turtle’ (2016), invokes a sparse and meditative backdrop that serves as a profound statement through its restraint. The island’s vast beaches, open skies, and endless ocean are rendered with minimal detail, creating a sense of isolation. This simplicity is not emptiness though but clarity. In a world increasingly defined by noise, hyperconnectivity, and overproduction, ‘The Red Turtle’ offers a quiet alternative. Its natural landscapes reject consumerism, individualism, and domination over nature, instead embracing interdependence, acceptance, and ecological balance. The backgrounds become a kind of visual philosophy, suggesting that meaning and survival are found not in control, but in.

Independent productions can also create something timeless too. In ‘Tekkonkinkreet’ (2006), the background artists at Studio 4°C created a dense collage of decaying urban sprawl, neon chaos, and crumbling infrastructure. A cityscape that feels at once alive and terminally ill. The fictional Treasure Town is rendered with obsessive detail: rusting pipes snake along walls, billboards loom over labyrinthine alleys, and rooftops are littered with debris. This visual density reflects a society in transition, where modernity has corroded rather than uplifted. The city’s beauty is inseparable from its grime, mirroring the film’s themes of innocence and corruption. Politically, the backgrounds comment on late-stage-capitalism, where corporate development (embodied by the villains seeking to control Treasure Town) threatens to erase the messy vitality of its underclass inhabitants. The tension between the city’s anarchic vitality and looming corporate homogenisation resonates with contemporary fears of gentrification, displacement, and the erasure of local identities under global capitalist forces.

Staying with independent productions an honourable mention has to go to one of my all time favourite animated shorts - ‘Everything I Can See From Here’ (2012) by London based studio The Line. This beautifully weird film uses sparse, atmospheric backgrounds to heighten tension. The open fields and looming, indifferent sky reflect isolation and existential dread.

No essay on animation backgrounds can skip over the timeless masterpiece ‘Akira’ (1998). The transcendent film has gone on to influence countless artists and film makers today. Neo-Tokyo’s cityscape was hand-painted in over 10,000 backgrounds, with 160,000 cells altogether produced. The original background art has toured the world’s galleries multiple times. Audiences watching the film alone may see just a sprite of a city painting for seconds, but the effort was immense. Technically, the team invented 50 new colours (total 327-colour palette) to convincingly depict chaotic neon nightscapes. And much like its sister films – the ‘Ghost In The Shell’ series the futuristic yet decaying, oppressive urban architecture featured expresses a distrust of unchecked technological progress and institutional power.

Conclusion: Painting Possibility in a Fractured World

The handcrafted artistry of animated backgrounds holds special significance. These images built stroke by stroke, become counter-narratives to the disposable content flooding our timelines. They do not simply decorate; they interrogate. They ask viewers to imagine alternative futures, to see their own world with new eyes, and to consider how spaces physical or political shape human experience.

As the disenchantment grows, lower and middle classes become marginalised, and tech-oligarch-backed right-wing movements are in the ascendancy, the world's artists offer vital alternative spaces: refuges for imagination, criticism, and empathy. Background art offers a quiet act of rebellion too: the creation of worlds that are more beautiful, complex, or just than our own. These fleeting images carry the weight of entire universes. They remind us that worlds, both fictional and real, are worth building with care and even in darkness, there is always the possibility of building something better.



