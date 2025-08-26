BUG Content Welcomes Andy Ferreira

​BUG Content has signed commercial director and photographer Andy Ferreira.

A Toronto native, Andy started shooting commercially in 2009. Starting off in photography before expanding into cinematography and eventually directing. Being a multi-faceted shooter has allowed Andy to form a wide variety of brands and genres from sports, lifestyle and product centred creative.

Andy believes strongly that story comes first. Having begun his career as a visual artist where writing was a secondary pursuit, Andy changed course when he started directing and now strives to create visuals that appropriately compliment the writing. He builds every job out by first creating a comprehensive script that dives deeper than what is needed for a 60 second spot. “I like to build out the characters, give them a backstory that I can draw from when we go to the camera. Knowing who these characters are, even if it’s just a 60 second spot, helps me find nuances that make the performance more authentic.”

To this end the thing that excites Andy the most about the current state of advertising is its growing ambiguity. The rise of diverse advertising platforms means that we are no longer limited to creating 30 and 60 second spots.

Andy said, “After years working with different companies, none have felt like a match than BUG. Feels great to be continuing my commercial career with them and I’m stoked to see what we can create together.”

Executive producer Michael Smith said, “We are very eager to collaborate with Andy. I’ve admired what he has produced over the years. His versatility is a tremendous asset, and we love the enthusiasm and detailed approach that he brings to every project.”

