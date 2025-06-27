BBDO Japan Names Shuhei Ishikawa President and Representative Director

​BBDO Japan has appointed Shuhei Ishikawa as president and representative director, effective July 1st, 2025.



Mr. Ishikawa, current managing director, brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning - particularly in the digital domain - and has supported the marketing efforts of numerous domestic and international brands. Since joining BBDO Japan in 2015 as planning director, he has held key leadership roles, including head of digital and engagement, general manager, and most recently, managing director. Throughout his tenure, he has led the development and execution of integrated communication strategies aimed at solving clients’ business challenges.



With this leadership transition, BBDO Japan will continue to leverage the strength of its global network and deep local insights to deliver greater value as a trusted partner in driving client growth.



Mr. Ishikawa commented on the new role, “I am truly honoured to take on the role of president at BBDO Japan. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly talented team and visionary clients. As we move forward, I am committed to fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and innovation - ensuring we continue to deliver impactful solutions that help our clients thrive in an ever-evolving world.”

