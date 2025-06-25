AllTrails Campaign Captures the 'Feels' of the Outdoors

AllTrails, the world’s most trusted and popular platform for outdoor exploration, has launched a new summer campaign that celebrates the sensory-rich experience of the outdoors. Marking its third collaboration with AllTrails, creative production agency Avocados and Coconuts produced the campaign’s one-minute hero spot entitled 'Feels,' directed by Spencer MacDonald.



The campaign can be viewed on various TV streaming services, including Disney, Hulu, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, MLB Live, and Samsung TV, as well as across AllTrails’ paid digital channels.



Featuring real hikers, the spot immerses viewers in a montage of senses conjured on the trail. From the sounds of footsteps and birdsong to the gusts of wind in one's hair and refreshing gulps from a stream, each frame draws viewers into the feeling of being present in nature.

“The feelings the outdoors inspire are what make it so rewarding,” says Carly Smith, AllTrails CMO. “After years of work together, the Avocados and Coconuts team feel like part of our team. Together, we set out to capture the joy and satisfaction that are unique to time outside, and the result is everything we hoped it would be.”

“Tonally, the film leans into the raw, tactile details that make being outside feel alive,” explains Spencer. “It’s not about grand landscapes, but about the deep inhale of pine and earth after a fresh rain, or the sharp sting of cold air in your lungs at the summit. Every frame was intended to be immersive, textured, and deeply felt – to inspire you to step outside and feel it all for yourself.”



Avocados and Coconuts embarked on the production by inviting AllTrails’ staff of outdoor enthusiasts to share their five most memorable, relatable, or striking moments on a trail. In pre-production, a comprehensive shot list was mapped out for a six-day shoot spanning breathtaking locations, including Southern Utah, Northern California, and the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Ready to capture the adventures, the small and nimble production crew hit the trails with a mix of solo hikers, duos, and small groups. Each shot reflects a real, unscripted moment as it naturally unfolded – with nuance and visceral realism.



“With our lightweight setup, we were able to reach deeper locations and shoot a wide range of trails, focusing on the experiential details that make hiking so rewarding,” remarks Avocados and Coconuts executive creative director Amani King.



DP Mika Altskan’s close-up shots bring the sensory experiences of hiking into focus while wide shots punctuate the expansiveness and awe of each landscape. The team used a probe lens for wider capture and movement, an approach that’s uncommon in outdoor production.



“This film feels genuine to the AllTrails brand and the experiences it aims to foster through its platform,” concludes Avocados and Coconuts executive producer Dalia Burde. “There were no sets, no actors. Just the magic that happens when you get outside and let nature do what it does best. We’re grateful to Carly and her team for entrusting us once again, and our incredible crew and hikers who helped bring this to life.”

