Audio for Gen Z: Digital Demands of Subbing and Dubbing

The way audiences consume content has shifted dramatically in recent years. Short-form content has surged in popularity, driving up expectations for high production value on platforms like YouTube and across social media. There’s been plenty of discussion about short-form video’s link to shrinking attention spans, especially, but not exclusively, among gen z. We now see a rise in multiscreening and the need for constant, immediate stimulation, with studies showing that it can take as little as five seconds for someone to scroll past content that doesn’t grab them.



To accommodate this new era of content consumption, brands are increasingly going direct to production companies, bypassing traditional creative agencies altogether. Many are using YouTube as a testing ground, launching pilot series to gauge audience interest before investing in bigger productions. This aligns with how gen z consumes content today, discovering shows on YouTube and social media and then being directed to full series on streaming platforms and TV. In the age of the attention economy, it would be fascinating to know how quickly the average Netflix viewer decides they’re not interested in a show, likely often before the opening credits.



Another trend among younger viewers is a growing preference for subtitles. This is partly due to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where adding closed captions has become the norm. Accessibility is a big driver here, along with AI increasingly being used to generate accurate closed captions for all kinds of content.



Interestingly, the appetite for subtitles extends beyond social media to film and TV. Whether it’s content made for the big screen or the small screen, many viewers now favour subtitles over dubbing, awarding a winner in the long-running ‘Sub vs Dub’ debate.

One reason for this is that English-speaking countries, like the UK, don’t have a strong tradition of high-quality dubbing. Unlike other countries, which have built industries around local voice actors becoming famous for their dubbing work, the UK has never really needed this. As a result, dubbed dialogue can feel flat, mismatched, or unsuited to the characters, a disconnect that younger viewers notice immediately. Many kids and teens now look up to Korean and Japanese language and culture through popular shows and anime, embracing subtitles rather than settling for English voiceovers that don’t quite fit. The trouble is dubbed voices don’t often fit well into the audio mix.



At the same time, English remains the dominant language for much global content, but audiences increasingly expect that when dubbing is done, it should feel seamless, voices should suit the characters, and dialogue should blend naturally into the mix. As subtitles and closed captions continue to be the norm, driven by both accessibility needs and cultural trends, the demand for better dubbing is only set to grow.

Technology and modern workflows have transformed the volume of content we can produce and how quickly. Digital tools and affordable software have made professional-grade production accessible to almost anyone. Just as word processors made it easier for anyone to write and self-publish books, today’s tools allow people to create high-quality video, audio, and digital content from home. Of course, not everyone is happy about YouTube editors and fast-turnaround workflows replacing traditional pipelines, but this is where the industry is headed, unfortunately it might be a case of adapt or get left behind.



At TVG, we’ve embraced modern pipelines and have invested in the right technology and streamlined workflows, so our editors work both fast and well. We are equipped to handle high volumes of work.



In terms of the use of AI when it comes to short form content in high volumes, we predict the most likely way we will incorporate it into our workflow would be through storyboarding and conceptual visuals, rather than for processes like casting or editing, for which it wouldn’t do the quality job of a human. Although the technology is improving, it remains easy to spot when AI is doing the work. Just as it has become easy to hear when a song uses auto-tune, we expect audiences will become more aware of the tell-tale signs of AI-generated visuals or performances.



Looking ahead, there are some areas where AI could genuinely help. Tools that clean up audio, speed up basic editing tasks or assist with tasks like ADR could make some processes more efficient. Even so, we believe this would mainly apply to very simple, fast-turnaround localisation projects where time and budget are tight. For high-end productions, audiences and clients still expect a level of care and detail that AI alone cannot deliver. There is sometimes a misconception that AI can handle more than it actually can. In reality, it makes more sense to bring in a young director or creative who is eager to grow in the industry than to hand over important tasks to AI.



A good example of high-volume work that reflects these shifts in audience habits is the recent Transformers YouTube series recorded, directed and edited at The Voiceover Gallery. The brief was short-form, high-quality content delivered at speed. We produced 36 episodes, with every three episodes recorded and edited within just 16 hours. Five voiceover artists brought 14 characters to life to a high standard, made possible by efficient, modern workflows.



As audiences demand more immediate, engaging content and brands increasingly bypass traditional agencies, projects like this show crop up more and more and production companies and studios must adapt. By combining fast turnaround with strong creative quality, we help brands stay relevant in an age of shrinking attention spans, multiscreening, social media and accessible content.

