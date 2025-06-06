Audemars Piguet Unveils 'House of Wonders' Celebrating 150 Years of Excellence

On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet entrusted makemepulse, the global interactive studio known for creating digital immersive experiences, with the creation of a unique website designed to appeal to amateurs and enthusiasts alike.

Called 'The House of Wonders', the audacious edutainment platform delivers an interactive and educational experience that promises to inspire and captivate visitors of all ages. While it spotlights Audemars Piguet’s own story specifically, the digital experience provides an excellent introduction to watchmaking in the broader sense, tracing its heritage and evolution in Switzerland and beyond.

Designed to complement the physical brand’s exhibition of the same name, held at Shanghai Exhibition Centre from May 24 to June 08 and later at the Dubai Watch Week, the digital version of the House of Wonders immerses visitors into several 3D rooms and decors, like cabinets of curiosity, paying tribute to the brand’s rich universe from 1875 to the present day.

In order to engage both newcomers and aficionados, makemepulse crafted an addictive platform blending education and entertainment. From an interactive gameplay to assemble watch pieces, to the impressive timeline of 150 years of history, this anniversary website offers users the chance to explore more than 20 pieces of snackable content. The digital playground allows visitors to unlock badges and the chance to receive gifts, the ultimate being a 2-day visit to the Manufacture of Audemars Piguet in Switzerland.

Gamification was key to making the world of Audemars Piguet accessible to a wider audience, explained Nicolas Rajabaly, chief creative officer at makemepulse. “In order to explain some of the more complex concepts, we focused on interactivity, immersion and rewards, giving them reasons to revisit the experience more than once over the year.”

In addition, makemepulse has created the 'Portal Quest', a mobile game inviting users to unlock three watch pieces in an astronomical room in augmented reality. Launched in May, this activation opens a gateway to the world of Audemars Piguet wherever you are and invites you to continue the experience by visiting the exhibition or the website.

makemepulse has also created a webXR experience, entitled 'The Journey of an Idea,' available through VR headsets at the Shanghai exhibition and on the anniversary website.

​Valentin Bentz, brand creative director at Audemars Piguet said of the work, “With this celebration, we wanted to open our doors to the world! Sparking curiosity not only about our brand’s heritage, but about the fascinating world of fine watchmaking. Our anniversary website is at the heart of this – connecting our stories and inviting everyone to embark on a journey of discovery.”

Nicolas Rajabaly added, “It has been a joy to work with the incredible designs and rich history of Audemars Piguet. Creating something so innovative and interactive to engage new audiences in its world is important work. I’m very pleased to see people commenting on Reddit about the experiences and finding the rewards – this is key to boosting engagement and shareability.”

The anniversary website will run throughout the year of celebration. In 3 months, it gathered 311k visits with an average time spent over 10 minutes for the logged in users. The 80% engagement rate, with 40% of games completed, indicates a keen interest into the brand’s world through this edutainment approach.

