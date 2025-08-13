Apollo Partners Taps Trevis Milton as Head of Automation and AI Solutions

​Apollo Partners has appointed Trevis Milton head of automation and AI solutions, a new role with equal focus on agency operations and client-facing revenue streams. His talent and focus will help Apollo scale sophistication and speed of client delivery with existing staff.

Trevis is a longtime media investment planner who, in recent years, learned to code and apply automation and AI solutions directly to media workflows. This hands-on technical skill, combined with decades of experience leading planning teams at agencies and on the client side, gives him firsthand insight into the challenges manual processes create for planners. Over 25 years he has led planning and buying teams at both agencies and clients, including the past six years where he directed Yahoo’s brand and performance media efforts. Fun fact: He learned to write code while building tools to manage his growing wine collection.

“Trevis' joining presents a somewhat magical opportunity,” said Eric Perko, CEO of Apollo Partners. “We can blend his deep expertise with the shifts in both media and AI/Automation in our industry to create new ways to win by ‘scaling small.’”

Trevis’ media background is a distinct advantage for Apollo, as most agencies rely on software engineers without firsthand experience in the realities of planning. Trevis will focus equally on increasing client performance and transforming agency business operations. That means designing frameworks to elevate strategic output, not just automating tasks, and raising AI fluency throughout the agency. Also, it means creating new products and pricing that leverage the technology – which fits Apollo’s emphasis on creating new media models for clients.

“Apollo wins with a bottom-up approach that puts planners first,” said Trevis. “Starting at the source will allow us to create more powerful media approaches more reliably. We don’t have to untangle legacy systems, so we can capitalise fully on new technologies to remove the drudgery and clunky processes that weigh down people and performance.”

