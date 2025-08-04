How Animated Storyboards Is Integrating AI but Keeping the Craft

AI is evolving rapidly, but one thing seems certain: it’s here to stay. For full-service animatics and animation company Animated Storyboards(ASB), that meant pragmatism and strategic thinking – instead of opposing AI, the company would embrace it.



As an integral part of the pre-production process, ASB was poised to react and ideate early in response to new AI tools. Collaborating with clients to better understand what the technology could offer and how it could be integrated into previsualisation pipelines, granting “a crucial head start.”



AI became a “creative partner” for ASB. Trained by animation and VFX experts, the in-house technology works in tandem with ASB’s team to accelerate processes where needed, but never replace real, human insight. By building its AI solutions internally, ASB and its clients have control and ownership over the entire process, helping to counter questions around IP and asset rights, standing out as a “key differentiator,” for the company.



Speaking with Mallory Khalifa, global business developments and partnerships lead and marketing director Claudio Soranno, LBB’s Abi Lightfoot finds out more about how ASB’s AI pipeline has evolved, and how clients have responded to it.







LBB> Broadly speaking, how did AI first impact the animatics and pre-testing side of the industry, and how did Animated Storyboards initially respond to it?



Mallory> AI challenged us to rethink the entire pipeline. At ASB, we saw it as an opportunity rather than a threat and quickly started testing how it could support our core strengths: speed, quality, and flexibility. Because we sit right at the very beginning of the production process, we were uniquely placed to experiment early. We partnered with clients on pilots and proof-of-concept projects a couple of years ago, which gave us a crucial head start.

Initially, there was that natural fear – AI can feel like it's coming for everything. But instead of resisting it, we leaned in. We reframed it as a creative partner and focused on deeply understanding both its limitations and strengths. That strategic approach allowed us to develop workflows that actually enhance our offering rather than dilute it. Today, AI is embedded into how we work – supporting our artists, streamlining tasks, and helping our clients get to sharper ideas faster.





LBB> In May you told LBB that the 3D AI pipeline ASB is developing is helping to halve production timelines. Can you tell us more about the process of building your own AI pipeline and how ASB’s years of expertise fed into the model?

Claudio> Our pipeline wasn’t something we just bolted on, it’s the result of decades of animation and VFX production experience combined with a curious, technical mindset. We’ve lived through the pain points: the places where timelines get squeezed, where creative gets compromised, or where iteration becomes a burden.

So we focused our AI development precisely on those friction points. We trained our models and tools to work with our team’s knowledge—not to replace craft, but to enhance it. We wanted something robust, intuitive, and most importantly, flexible. Our 3D pipeline reflects that: it accelerates pre-vis and animatic development while keeping the high standard of visual storytelling that our clients expect.







LBB> Why is an AI model so efficient in comparison to other testing models?



Mallory> It simplifies and speeds up the journey from idea to execution. With AI, we can remove some of the slower, more manual steps; everything from character posing to environment generation happens faster. This creates space to iterate early and often, when the creative input matters most.

Of course, AI isn’t infallible. Sometimes it misfires or hallucinates odd details, but that’s where our experience kicks in. We’ve spent over 25 years working in this space, and that depth of knowledge means we can course correct quickly, combining AI’s speed with our creative oversight. It’s this hybrid approach that makes it efficient, not just the tech itself, but how you use it.







LBB> What are the benefits of having AI integrated into your offering, especially in relation to questions around intellectual property and ownership?



Mallory> IP and rights ownership are hot topics right now, especially with generative tools. That’s why we’ve taken a build it ourselves approach. Our AI tools are developed and run in-house, within our secure Comfy UI framework. That gives us, and more importantly, our clients complete control over the process and output.

It means no third party surprises, no grey areas around asset rights, and a clear chain of ownership for everything we create. We see this as a key differentiator, especially for brands operating in sensitive or regulated categories. It’s not just about speed, it’s about trust, transparency, and legal clarity.







LBB> How have clients responded to and made use of your AI 3D capabilities?



Claudio> They’ve been overwhelmingly positive. Once they see how fast and flexible the process can be, it becomes a go-to option especially in early concept and testing stages. It lets them visualise big ideas without big budgets or long waits, and that’s powerful in today’s fast-moving environment.

What’s been great is that clients don’t see it as a compromise; they see it as an enabler. It gives them more confidence to explore, test, and pivot quickly, which makes the final outcome stronger. For many, it’s now an essential part of their creative toolkit.







LBB> The limits of what is possible with AI are ever-changing. How are you staying ahead and on top of what this technology can do?

Mallory> We never treat AI as a fixed tool, it’s an evolving landscape, so we stay in R&D mode permanently. Every innovation we explore is grounded in real production needs.

We experiment with new tools, yes, but we’re also prototyping workflows, testing new integrations, and pressure testing outputs across client projects. Our team combines deep creative instincts with a love for problem-solving—and that balance lets us push AI forward in practical, meaningful ways.





LBB> What are the main challenges of working with AI and how are you counteracting them?

Claudio> AI isn’t magic. It still needs the human touch. Without strong creative direction and production logic, it can quickly go off course. That’s the biggest challenge: it’s powerful, but it’s not self-aware.

We counter that unpredictability with structure. Clear visual frameworks, consistent quality control, and experienced artists who know how to steer it. It’s a tool, no more, no less. Its value lies in how skilfully you use it, and that’s where our decades of production experience really shine.







LBB> Lastly, are there any misconceptions surrounding uses of AI in pre-testing that ASB would hope to challenge?

Mallory> Yes, the big one is that AI equals ‘cheap’, ‘generic’, or ‘one size fits all’. That’s not what we do. When used properly, AI doesn’t replace craft, it elevates it. It’s not a shortcut; it’s a smart, strategic way to move faster when it makes sense.



That said, AI isn’t the answer to everything. And we’re honest about that. We always advise our clients on the best approach for their needs. Sometimes that’s AI enhanced, sometimes it’s another approach. We’re proud to offer a wide range of solutions, and part of our job is helping clients choose the right one.

