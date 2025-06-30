Andy Murray Trades Wimbledon for Walker's in Deliciously Dry Campaign

​New Commercial Arts launches its new creative platform for the premium Scottish shortbread brand, Walker’s Shortbread. The family-owned company, which has been in business for more than 120 years launches its new creative platform 'A wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way'.

From one Scottish legend to another, Walker’s Shortbread revealed that tennis star Andy Murray has been announced as its first-ever brand ambassador, in a multi-year partnership that is a celebration of Scotland at its finest – spotlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland’s most famous exports.

Navigating from pitch to production in under 6 weeks, New Commercial Arts enlisted acclaimed portrait photographer and director Charlie Clift to capture the film and photography in a striking, witty way.

The campaign takes inspiration from the familiar world of high-end celebrity endorsements. Except, while Andy’s peers are advertising luxury watches and designer fragrances, Walker’s have enlisted the two-time Wimbledon champion to promote a product he can truly get behind – a premium shortbread.

In the 20” film, Clift’s striking black and white visuals are further complemented by the addition of an effortless voiceover and bespoke double bass composition, which playfully underscore Murray’s intense stare down the lens.

Bryony Walker, commercial director, Walker’s, “Our new campaign is an exciting part of Walker's brand evolution - building further on the significant work we have done over recent years to develop the brand, and it reflects our continued commitment to growth”

​Ian Heartfield, founder and chief creative officer, New Commercial Arts, “Our aim was a simple, premium, witty, understated campaign in-keeping with the loveable Walker’s brand and the equally loveable Andy Murray.”

The campaign launches across TV and out-of-home from Monday 30th June. OOH sites include Liverpool Street Station, Edinburgh Waverly Station, Kings Cross Station, London Bridge Station and Glasgow Central Station. Media is being handled by WPP Media. The premium Scottish shortbread brand appointed New Commercial Arts as its creative and strategic agency earlier this year.

