Amelia Gray Brings Puma's Iconic Mostro to Life

​Anomaly launches its first global campaign with iconic sports brand PUMA for the legendary PUMA Mostro sneaker, featuring model and tastemaker Amelia Gray.



The campaign reimagines the iconic PUMA Mostro sneaker for a contemporary audience, drawing inspiration from the Mostro’s origins in Y2K rave culture, where the original silhouette had a cult following.

Unfolding over the course of three drops, the campaign explores the journey of a night out through a single protagonist, capturing the anticipation and unique experiences associated with that era. The intention is to position the sneaker as a symbol of individuality and self-expression, resonating with both those who remember the shoe's history and a new generation. Amelia Gray’s involvement adds a fresh perspective to the Mostro narrative, resonating with PUMA's global audience.

"We're excited to drop the Mostro campaign and our first collaboration with PUMA Sportstyle," said Justin Fly, group creative director at Anomaly. "The work celebrates the cultural legacy of the Mostro, but through the contemporary lens of a night out partying with the iconic Amelia Gray."



The campaign is produced by BWGTBLD, with Camille Boumans directing and Tereza Mundilová capturing the campaign's visual essence through photography.

