Aldar and Pep Guardiola Showcase Power of Precision

The campaign was delivered through Genero’s creative platform, which enabled Aldar to connect with world-class creative talent and ultimately receive an exceptional concept from Lobster. 'Driven By Details' moves between architecture, sport, and moments of quiet intensity - capturing the mindset behind true excellence, and the environments that help nurture it.

Shot on location in Abu Dhabi and Manchester and starring legendary Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the campaign is rooted in Aldar’s brand platform ‘Details That Matter’. It draws subtle parallels between Pep’s precision as a manager and Aldar’s considered approach to design and innovation.

The film unfolds through a series of cinematic moments that reflect a shared belief: that greatness isn’t just about ambition - it’s about how you build it, and the legacy you leave behind.

​Simon McDowell, executive producer and partner at Lobster, said, “This was a challenging brief - bringing two very different worlds together in a way that felt elegant, human and creatively meaningful. Like Pep, Nick is obsessed with the details. He approached every frame with real care and craft - not just in how it looked, but how it felt - and shaped something with real depth and weight to it. Aldar, Man City & Genero were brilliant partners, giving us the space to create something beautiful”

​Nick Tree, writer and director, said, “In a world where physical experiences must increasingly be treasured, this one was right up there for me personally. Working with the most iconic football manager of our time, the man who changed the way the game is played.

Lobster made the impossible possible and were brilliantly supportive throughout as always, as were Aldar and Genero - who helped streamline an incredibly ambitious production across two continents. I would work with every individual I met on this project again in a heartbeat. I hope it’s compelling and makes you feel something, I certainly think you can feel my child-like excitement throughout. “This is why we continue, we never stop!””

Mark Sinfield, group business director, EMEA at Genero, said,"It’s been a privilege to collaborate with Aldar, Lobster and the team at Manchester City to deliver a campaign that truly reflects the craft and precision of all involved. By connecting Aldar with the perfect production partner and supporting the process across multiple markets, we were thrilled to bring this superb idea to life. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when the right creative minds come together around a bold idea.”