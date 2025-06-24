“AI Is a Tool, Not a Strategy”: Production Leaders Confront the Content ‘Graveyard’

“We see assets produced in buckets and ending up in content graveyards,” said Steffen Gentis, global head of production at MCA, about the significant issue facing marketers today: rampant content waste.

Speaking at the 'Fast and Vast' panel at the LBB and Friends Beach at Cannes, Steffen described brands producing countless duplicated assets that often remain unused. "There's tremendous replication across markets," he said, urging better coordination to halt content waste.

Andrew Swinand, CEO of ITG, supported this observation with startling figures. Working with a major global beer brand, Andrew found "3,326 images of the same bottle" in their digital asset management system (DAM). "80% of content in DAMs goes unused, and 60% produced by in-house agencies never sees the light of day because people are ordering like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet," he said. Andrew stressed that significant waste occurs due to disconnected content processes.

Joined by Alissa Hansen, North America CEO of Omnicom Production, the panel tackled scaling content production without sacrificing creativity or brand impact. Their conversation pinpointed practical solutions to inefficiencies, misconceptions about AI, and the vital role of integrated media planning.

Steffen warned against producing content merely "for content’s sake", flooding channels with assets that go unused. He recommended centralising production oversight to avoid unnecessary duplication. Andrew said effective asset management and metadata tagging to repurpose existing content reduces unnecessary production.



Alissa pointed out a fundamental disconnect in planning: production teams rarely begin with clear media strategies. "How often do production teams start with a media brief?" she asked the audience. "If we create content aligned with a clear media plan, we're making assets clients have paid for, avoiding unnecessary waste."



Addressing the role of AI, Andrew clarified its place in content production. "You hear people talking about AI like it's a strategy, but it’s a tool," he said. "AI isn't the big idea. It's there to help organise and accelerate behind-the-scenes work."



Contrary to popular narratives of generative AI replacing creative work entirely, he argued its true value lies in automating repetitive tasks like asset tagging and adaptation, freeing creative teams to focus on impactful ideas.



Steffen expanded, referencing his newly published white paper on AI's role in production. After extensive industry consultations, he highlighted insights from a leader, who emphasised AI's value lies more in media efficiency than mere cost savings. "If we can make existing content work better, we can boost media value by 25-45%," Steffen explained that better-performing content far outweighs simple cost-cutting.



As Andrew put it, "If you have a really shitty idea, remaking it 10,000 times doesn’t make it less shitty." AI should amplify great ideas, not compensate for weak creative.



To resolve the disconnect between production and media, Alissa advocated for production planning directly tied to media strategy. She stressed knowing exact channels, formats, and audience targets before creating content, preventing unused assets.



"When we create without understanding media placements, we risk creating assets with no home," she warned. She urged brands to insist on better collaboration between media, production, and creative teams to ensure efficient and targeted content production.



Andrew agreed, observing that many organisations remain too siloed. "Most clients don't have unified workflows between content and media," he noted. The panellists agreed the next wave of innovation must integrate workflow orchestration, combining clear processes and robust platforms to align content creation seamlessly with distribution strategies.



The panel concluded by focusing on the importance of trust and decisive action in navigating complex content landscapes and technological advancements. Steffen said the value of strong, trusted partnerships rather than experimenting broadly with numerous unproven vendors. "Take partners you’ve trusted over the years and work with them," he advised, advocating for concentrated efforts rather than fragmented experiments.



Andrew echoed this, advocating bold, transformative moves over incremental changes. "Make big leaps, not a thousand small experiments with untrusted partners. Greater centralisation and focused bets with trusted partners yield better results," he said.



Alissa rounded out the advice by urging brands not to be paralysed by transformation fears. "Companies make transformation feel impossible," she noted, urging instead a proactive, learn-by-doing approach. "Find early opportunities, take off the training wheels, and jump in," she recommended, emphasising action over prolonged planning.



Ultimately, tackling content waste and leveraging AI effectively require clear strategies, trusted partnerships, and bold decisions rooted in practical integration of media and production – a formula that ensures creativity and efficiency coexist successfully.



You can read MCA's full production whitepaper here.​