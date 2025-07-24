ABC Sambal Unlocks the Secret Sauce to Mothers' Heart

Kraft Heinz Indonesia's ABC Sambal brand’s ‘Kuncian Ibu, Asli Pedasnya’ campaign cooked up remarkable results, solidifying its position as a leading kitchen partner for Indonesian mums.

The chilli category is heating up, but as most brands pivot to using exotic but faddy ingredients to stand out, ABC stood firm in its mastery of chilli making. Instead, it chose to increase the frequency of usage by showing its valuable role in the daily life of busy Indonesian mums. Instead of just being the most talked about, ABC wants to be the most used in its category.

To do this, the campaign positioned ABC Sambal as the key ingredient for making everyday meals time-efficient while also being special, unlocked by ABC’s commitment to crafting quality products.

The campaign, created by Monks Indonesia, was inspired by the fact that busy mums juggle everything and want to do it all. That's where she needs the ‘Key’ to unlock moments with her family through food. ABC Sambal is serving ‘Mom's Key’ to her plate, turning simple meals into spicy, meaningful memories.

Modern mums hustle nonstop, craving genuine family moments despite busy days. ABC Sambal is serving ‘Mom’s Key’ - turning every quick meal into spicy, memorable moments that last.

Herbert Pradjaja, creative director at Monks, said, “We want to shift the mindset from a battle of the spiciest to honouring ABC Sambal's mastery of chilli making. For us, being the most sensational is never the goal; it is to be the brand used most often.

We created assets under the ‘Kuncian Ibu, Asli Pedasnya’ campaign that encouraged an increase in the frequency of usage. This included time-based recipes to spice up the daily quick meals, while more recently, our TikTok campaign showed how ABC is mom's key to unite her family on those inevitable 'spicy' family moments with Kuncian Kebersamaan, reminding mums of the pivotal role as the pillar of the family.”

The campaign achieved substantial growth, surpassing industry benchmarks and demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategy. As a result, ABC is experiencing double-digit growth post-campaign, beating the market for substantial volume gain, effectively executing the campaign with strong performance digital assets, surpassing the industry benchmark on VTR by 130% in Meta and 160% in TikTok.

These results also bring a significant uplift in brand consideration and social conversation, successfully reaffirming ABC Sambal's role as a vital kitchen partner for Indonesian mums.

