A Masterclass in Flamenco

04/07/2025
Spanish artists Alberto Funes and David de la Fragua new album on West Music Groups' signature label pays homage to the rich roots of Andalusian heritage

Recorded in Granada, Spain, the heart of flamenco culture, Sendero Flamenco , the new album on West One Music Group's signature label, pays homage to the rich roots of Andalusian heritage, blending tradition with contemporary expression. Collaborating with both emerging and renowned talents from the region, this album stands as a powerful and heartfelt testament to the evolving legacy of Flamenco.

Renowned, local artists Alberto Funes and David de la Fragua collaborated to craft a captivating blend of vocals, remaining true to cante being the soul of the genre, with emotive acoustic guitars and organic percussion in various styles of Flamenco. The songs' lyrics exhibit themes of love, relationships, philosophy and societal commentary.

In addition to featuring a complete flamenco ensemble, most tracks include alternative versions, such as moving vocal and guitar-only arrangements, haunting a cappella pieces, and lively percussion-only underscores.

To accompany the release of this extraordinary album, West One Music Group has two videos recorded live during the session that took place earlier this year. The first is a short teaser video for the featured track, showcasing Alberto on vocals, David on Spanish guitar, and the beautiful dancing of the renowned Flamenco dancer Eva Manzano. Eva's claps and feet stomping can be heard on the album.

The second video provides a more traditional behind-the-scenes glimpse into the album's creation.


Credits
v2.25.1