A Journey of Constant Reinvention: Mary Nittolo Looks Back on 38 Years of Leadership

For 38 years, Mary Nittolo has led the STUDIO – an artist-driven creative production and animation company – through seismic shifts in media and technology. As a woman-owned, independent business in NYC, its longevity is a testament to resilience, reinvention, and the power of visual storytelling.

From Times Square takeovers to award-winning films, her mission has always been clear: to use art and design to amplify voices, ignite ideas, and create cultural impact.

Her career began as deputy director of publications and marketing at the Brooklyn Museum during a recession, where she saw firsthand the power of institutions to centre community through art. That ethos has guided her work ever since.

Mary sat down with LBB to chat about ‘accidental lessons’, figuring out her leadership style, and why no one stays relevant by standing still.





LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Mary> I can describe a lot of my life in terms of accidental lessons. Leadership wasn’t a word I thought much about growing up.

It didn’t really come into play until I found myself guiding creative people – holding them not only to theirs and the STUDIO’s standards but also the demands of the marketplace. I had to learn to do this while holding myself to the deeper promise of the STUDIO’s mission – to nurture talent.

That tension between expectation, discipline and empathy is where I learned the most about what it means to lead.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Mary> I think I first figured out my leadership style by contrast. I had a few bosses early on who made work harder than it needed to be, and I knew I didn’t want to lead that way.

But I also saw the opposite. At the Brooklyn Museum, I watched someone ask for help in such an unassuming, respectful way, making it clear they valued the other person’s expertise.

The generosity that moment unlocked stuck with me; a reminder that people want to help when you lead with respect.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so how did you work towards it and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

Mary> It was never a conscious goal. I didn’t map out a leadership track or dream of running something. I just kept following the work I cared about, saying yes to opportunities.

Over time I realised I was building something, and then somewhere along the way I realised I was responsible not just for the work, but for the people and ideas behind it. That’s when I began to take leadership seriously.





LBB> When it comes to ‘leadership’ as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, and how much can be taught and learned?

Mary> I think leadership absolutely can be learned. In fact, I’ve spent most of my career learning it in real time. That said, some people do seem to have a natural instinct for it; they are experts at reading the room, and inspiring others.

But instinct alone isn’t enough.

The best leaders I’ve known are willing to change when circumstance demands it. I think the most important part isn’t whether you start with the gift, but whether you’re committed to growing into it.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

Mary> For me, the most challenging part of leadership is knowing that every decision I make affects not just the work, but the people behind it, and I mean their livelihoods, their trust, their sense of purpose. That’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

I work through it by surrounding myself with people whose judgment I trust, and reminding myself that it’s okay to admit when I don’t have all the answers.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you’ve failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

Mary> Absolutely, and in some way, probably every day. Being in this business means constantly second-guessing decisions in the face of massive, ongoing change, from new technologies to shifting client expectations to entire business models being upended overnight. You’re always recalibrating.

I’ve made my share of missteps, but I’ve learned to own those moments. The pace of change has taught me that mistakes aren’t just inevitable, they’re the price you pay for staying relevant.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Mary> I believe in being transparent with my team, not just about my expectations, but also about the challenges we’re facing. People can’t rise to the occasion if they don’t know what’s at stake.

That said, transparency isn’t about oversharing; it’s about sharing the right information at the right time, so people feel informed, trusted, and engaged in solutions.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills did you have a mentor, if so who were/are they and what have you learned? And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders and how do you approach that relationship?

Mary> I never had one official mentor; it was more like a patchwork quilt of advice and encouragement from people who probably didn’t even realise they were guiding me. I learned from so many people along the way – gifted artists and creatives I was privileged to know.

Some taught while they briefed, others by challenging my ideas. Those moments shaped me. None of it was a formal mentorship, but those moments left their mark.

Now I try to offer that same generosity in a more intentional way, mentoring women-led businesses both informally and formally through NYC-sponsored programs. I also teach at a community college in the Bronx, and I hope that my students feel the same openness, encouragement, and trust that I was fortunate to receive.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

Mary> Leading through change has been the story of my entire career. I’ve owned a business for 38 years in a constantly evolving industry. The technology, the media landscape, they’ve all shifted dramatically, sometimes seemingly overnight, so it’s been a journey of constant reinvention.

Change will keep coming, so every shift will require some sort of reinvestment – in tools, in people, and a willingness to unlearn and reimagine processes.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of the ways in which you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

Mary> Diversity and inclusion is part of the cultural DNA of the company, but also the subject of so much of the work we do. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of working with clients like ADCOLOR and amfAR – relationships that have spanned more than a decade. We have an incredible body of work that has emerged - on issues from prison reform to unconscious bias and so on. That work is not only a reflection of the STUDIO’s values, but also a mirror of my own journey as a leader.

On a personal level, I believe that even though I never formally studied art, I became a creative director because I grew up in New York City – that was my art school and my classroom. This city is alive with the languages, flavors, and rhythms of the world, and that teaches you that diversity isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s the raw material of creativity. The mix of perspectives, traditions, and ways of seeing the world is what makes ideas more surprising, more human, and ultimately, more powerful.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

Mary> Our culture has always been central to the success of the STUDIO. You don’t stay relevant for 38 years by standing still and you need a team rooted in trust and curiosity to help propel that relevance.

We’ve had to be more intentional: making space for informal connection, encouraging open sharing of work in progress, and making sure we schedule time to just speak about movies, music, books, our families…





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Mary> Keeping in mind a few things.

It’s been a messy, exhilarating, humbling journey, and I’m grateful for all of it. But you have to embrace change and understand that continuous learning is non-negotiable. If you’re not curious, you’ll get left behind. You also have to understand that this is a group sport and relationships are everything.

Finally, you have to learn to adapt without losing your soul; adaptability may be the truest creative skill we have.