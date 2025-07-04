5 Minutes with… Shawn Lambino

An award-winning designer nearing 20 years of industry craft experience, Shawn Lambino serves as Anomaly Toronto’s head of design. Having recently finished his first year in the role, he’s successfully combined his passion for developing visual identities and concepts with the mandate to lead a department and elevate the agency’s visual output, setting a strong precedent for this next chapter of his career.



While Shawn has consistently demonstrated his ability in the realms of branding and industrial design, working with the likes of Nike, Budweiser, Uniqlo and RedBull across his professional journey, this pursuit of growing Anomaly’s design capabilities is a particularly exciting prospect. Already someone who prides himself in the ability to serve as a multidisciplinary problem solver/design thinker, Shawn has now found himself with the opportunity to take ownership of the work from start to finish, whilst developing his leadership approach to sharpen his colleague’s ideas, instil confidence, and inject his own seasoned touch when needed. It’s a setup that teases a promising future for Anomaly’s design offering, and makes this particular head of design one to watch in the months to come.



With that in mind, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt wanted to meet the man behind the work and learn more about both his process and journey, which is exactly why she sat down with Shawn for a chat.







LBB> How did you feel about advertising, and specifically design, growing up? Was this industry something you always felt destined for?





Shawn> When I first kicked off my journey, I really didn't see myself getting into art and design as a career. I always liked visual arts, but it wasn’t until later in high school that I actually figured out my passion and talent for it.



Looking back now, however, it makes a lot of sense how I ended up here. I’m a visual learner and communicator by nature. I've always had this urge to improve things around me and often catch myself mentally ‘redesigning’ everything I see.







LBB> Looking at your career, you spent more than a decade at Jacknife before moving to Anomaly Toronto, where you’ve been since. What about these two businesses has attracted such loyalty over the years?





Shawn> Honestly, this might not be the best advice for creatives who want to climb the ladder quickly, but I really value great work environments and being around awesome people. Jacknife/Amoebacorp felt like home for me; it was such a joy to work there, and I really credit a lot of my growth as a designer to that experience.



I've also been super lucky to find a similar vibe at Anomaly. The collaborative and innovative atmosphere has really allowed me to thrive creatively. Plus, it’s been incredibly rewarding to establish a design practice, build a talented team, and roll out a brand design offering in Toronto.



In particular, building this team has been such a gratifying experience. Everyone brings their own unique strengths and perspectives, which really enhance our creative work. We’ve taken on all sorts of projects that challenge us and help us grow.



Jacknife was about realising my full potential as a designer. Meanwhile, Anomaly has been about developing as a creative leader.







LBB> Building on this, how did your time working at a design boutique influence your approach to craft within an agency setting?





Shawn> My time in boutique design really let me learn from some amazing designers and helped sharpen my design process across a wide variety of disciplines. And, because of my success, I felt ready to step beyond just being a brand designer and become more of a multidisciplinary problem solver/design thinker.



You know how agency life goes – everything’s due yesterday (sometimes even a week ago). Having a methodology I trust gives me the confidence to trust my instincts.







LBB> In the same vein, how do the two experiences compare and differ, and what are some of the advantages to having taken this path?





Shawn> To break it down simply:



The boutique experience is slower paced. You get to obsess over details and iterate a little more. The client teams are usually smaller, so it's a little easier to share and sell your concepts. Despite tighter budgets, you can create some stunning work, even if it doesn't get as much public attention.



On the flip side, agency life is much faster. You need to trust your gut instincts right away. Our clients are bigger national and global brands, so more strategy and thought goes into selling an idea. The pressure is definitely higher, but it feels amazing when you pull it off. Finally, the work in agencies tends to aim for a wider audience compared to what I did at boutiques, but it usually gets a lot more visibility.







LBB> You’ve just finished your first year in the head of design role at Anomaly. How are you finding things, and helping shape the agency’s offering?





Shawn> I am taking on a more active leadership role within the agency as a whole. I’ve got a seat at the table with the other agency leaders, and we’re working together to shape Anomaly Toronto’s future.



Thus far, I’m really proud of what we’ve created with our brand design offering and the design processes we’ve set up. We’re all about growing our reputation and making sure Anomaly is the go-to name when people think of design.







LBB> With that in mind, how would you yourself describe your leadership style? How are you helping enable those working under you in pursuit of this mandate?





Shawn> I do my best work when I can be creative and have leaders who push me to be bold. So, that’s the kind of environment I try to create for my team.



I’m extremely blessed to lead such a talented group. I can give them the freedom and trust they need to thrive. I want the design team to feel free to explore creativity and find their own way. Watching them take initiative and come up with unique solutions is one of the best parts of the job.



At the same time, it’s important that they take ownership of their projects from start to finish. It’s all about finding that balance – having the freedom to be creative, while also being accountable for the work we put out. My role is to sharpen their ideas (not force mine onto them), be a source of calmness and confidence, and to simply have their back.







LBB> Speaking of craft, let’s look at your portfolio! What are some of the proudest pieces of your career, and why?





Shawn> There’s two which come to mind.



The first was for Nike Canada’s headquarters, titled ‘Branded Interiors’. As a young designer, I’d always dreamed of working with a brand as iconic as this one. Its designs and vibe connected to culture have inspired so many people to dive into the design world. So, this project really means a lot to me; it honestly felt like a childhood dream coming true. It’s definitely one of the coolest projects I’ve ever had the chance to be involved in.





The other is our work for the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts. Even though I’m not part of the African diaspora, I’ve always found Chadwick Boseman to be such an inspiring figure. His work, not just in film but in promoting positive representation, really resonates with me. Being able to help bring this brand to life has truly been an awesome experience. It feels like I’m contributing to something meaningful that honours his legacy and speaks to the diverse stories and voices we need to celebrate. It definitely was a privilege to do this one.







LBB> Of course, design and creative need to go hand in hand. So, how do the two collaborate at Anomaly? Is there anything unique about the process?





Shawn> The design team has really earned a lot of trust from the creative department, and they often turn to us to enhance the visuals of their work.



But, beyond pure aesthetics, we like to take a step back and consider all the elements of a campaign as a whole. We use a systems thinking approach to make sure the campaigns have a strong brand connection, that the memory structures are clear and easy to carry across different channels and formats, and that they’re scalable year to year.







LBB> Finally, from start to finish, how does something come to life within Anomaly?





Shawn> What really sets creative development at Anomaly apart is that – with some clients – we get to write our own briefs. The proactive projects we do here are definitely some of the best work coming out of the office.



Plus, it’s proof that ideas can come from anyone. Interns have sold through-concepts for national campaigns. Creative insights can pop up from the accounts team, and design can shape strategy, and the other way around too.



