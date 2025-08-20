5 Minutes with... Ricardo Dolla

When I ask Ricardo Dolla what brought him to where he is today, he says it all began with curiosity. “As a kid, I was obsessed with understanding how the things I saw on TV were made. From Japanese tokusatsu shows like ‘Jaspion’, to Hollywood films and everything in between.”



The Dentsu Creative Brazil CCO has always been someone who questions the norm. “If something breaks away from the standard model, I instantly want to understand the thinking behind it.” That drive to unpack the ‘why’ has followed him ever since.

“Curiosity is the beginning of new ideas,” he says, and that’s the only model he’s never tried to challenge.



It’s part of the reason his career has taken him all over the world, from Rio to Paris and Milan, and now back to São Paulo.

LBB’s Tará McKerr sat down with Ricardo to find out more about his creative essence and strategy, and to get under the hood of some of his most noteworthy campaigns for the likes of Colgate, Heineken, P&G and more.



LBB> Over your career you’ve gone from Rio to Paris to Milan and now back in São Paulo. How have these cultural experiences shaped your creative vision at Dentsu Creative Brazil?



Ricardo> There’s no doubt I’m the product of these experiences. Multicultural environments have always fascinated me. If the cultural differences between Rio and São Paulo, cities just 400 kilometres apart, are already so striking – imagine what happens when you cross the Atlantic.



In France and Italy, I had the opportunity to work with people from all over the world. If you approach that with an open heart, you end up learning a lot. Not just professionally but personally, too. This connects to what I said earlier: exposure to different cultures sparks curiosity. From food habits to human interactions, every detail teaches us something. Each of these cultural experiences gave me insights into how to be abetter creative and, I hope, a better human being.





LBB> You've led campaigns for global brands like Colgate and Canon. What strategies do you employ to balance global brand consistency with local cultural relevance in your campaigns?

Ricardo> Some stories are universal, and I always try to invest in those. Take a mother’s love, for example. It resonates everywhere in the world. That’s probably why P&G’s ‘Thank You, Mom’ campaign is so powerful.



Of course, as creatives, we’re constantly tempted to introduce fresh, bold topics. But in a global campaign, that can be risky because different societies are at different stages of maturity when it comes to certain themes.



That’s why I believe the most innovative approach is to find new angles within stories people already relate to.



With Colgate, for instance, we did exactly that. We shifted the focus from the ‘functional smile’ on your face to the ‘emotional smile’ rooted in pride, resilience, and human connection. In other words, we found a new road through very familiar territory.





LBB> The 'Hard Truths to Swallow' campaign for Heineken had to tackle sensitive topics – how do you approach creating impactful campaigns that address societal issues without alienating audiences?



Ricardo> In the end, advertising is a form of language: it evolves with society and helps shape it. Sensitive topics have always existed, but in recent years, brands have been pushed to take a stand, either because consumers demand it or because the brand itself is involved in the issue, like sustainability, for instance. In trying to be as gloomy as possible, many of these campaigns respond to a real societal expectation.



I believe the best approach is to respect the audience’s intelligence. It’s not just about saying the right thing. It’s about doing something meaningful without overpromising. We all know there’s a limit to how much a brand or company can impact society. My short and definitive answer is respect for the issue and, most importantly, for the people.





LBB> As someone passionate about nurturing talent, what initiatives do you implement to foster growth and innovation within your creative teams?



Ricardo> I know the word ‘candour’ is trending now, but it’s always been important to me. I really believe that to help creatives grow, you need to be honest with them and support them.

I know how frustrating it can be to want to do something different and amazing. Creativity is exciting, but it takes time. And even though it sounds like a cliché, the truth is that you have to respect the process.



I always remind my team that this is not their last chance, maybe not their best either. There will be others. And if not, we’ll create new ones together.

I stay close to my team and understand their feelings because I go through the same things. Creativity is about passion; without it, this job simply doesn’t work. Believe me, I tried.





LBB> Outside of advertising, where do you find inspiration? What do you think is the best medicine for creativity?



Ricardo> I get inspired by observing people. I’ve always been fascinated by human behaviour, including how they act, move, talk, and have habits.

I love chatting with my childhood friends and seeing how each of them sees the world uniquely. Sometimes, I even try to shift my own perspective to see things differently.



That habit shows up in how I enjoy all art forms, too. I try to take in everything: books, movies, theatre, YouTube, Instagram, whatever’s out there.





LBB> What are the emerging trends or challenges you foresee in the industry, and how is Dentsu Creative preparing to navigate them?



Ricardo> One of the biggest challenges is the fragmentation of formats and messages and how communication will adapt to that. Consumers are spread across more platforms than ever, and each platform connects with them differently. That part is pretty clear.

The real complexity is that people are now in multiple places at once, often acting differently in each one. Sometimes, even on the same platform, they switch personas: think of the ‘dix’, ‘fake’, and ‘daily’ accounts.



At Dentsu Creative, innovation and technology are part of our core, but we never lose sight of the human side. That combination is a strong foundation for navigating today’s challenges and whatever comes next.





LBB> Anything else you’d like to add?



Ricardo> I've probably taken more than five minutes of your time already, so thank you for the opportunity.



As a parting thought, let's not forget that our industry's biggest enemy is the ‘skip ad’ button. So maybe we should be a little easier on ourselves… and let that mindset show in the work, too.



With some luck, people might start hitting that button a little less.

