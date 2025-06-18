5 Minutes with… Naiyen Wang

Instilled with the belief that the sky is the limit, We Are Social’s Southeast Asia managing director, Naiyen Wang has spent her career reaching beyond it – pushing boundaries, standing firm in her convictions, and leading with an uncompromising work ethic.

Discovering her passion for advertising at university, it has driven her path ever since. Her career spans global agencies, including DDB and MullenLowe, partnering with brands such as Unilever and J&J. Now, she leads teams across constantly evolving and diverse markets.

Since stepping into the role earlier this year, Naiyen has been instrumental in expanding the agency’s presence in the region. Drawing on her extensive experience, she helps brands navigate creator-driven storytelling, shifting consumer behaviours, and evolving cultural trends.

Under her leadership, We Are Social continues to grow its regional footprint, creating work shaped by digital culture, grounded in audience insights, and driving results for brands.

In this interview with LBB’s Sunna Coleman, Naiyen discusses how social is no longer “just a support channel” but a central marketing pillar, and how social commerce is reshaping the way consumers buy.





LBB> You were appointed managing director for Southeast Asia earlier this year, expanding your role from Singapore. What drew you to this opportunity, and what does stepping into this position mean to you personally and professionally?

Naiyen> I’m truly humbled by this opportunity. Managing regional network accounts has been a significant part of my career, and I’m grateful for how it has equipped me to appreciate diverse market dynamics and effectively lead regional operations.

With many multinational companies establishing their global and regional hubs in Singapore, we are strategically positioned to tap into these opportunities. Singapore is small but mighty, and there’s real energy and potential here. I’m excited to be able to flex my muscles and hopefully make an impact!





LBB> Since assuming the role, how have you tailored social-first strategic and creative solutions to reflect each country’s culture while maintaining consistency across the region’s markets?

Naiyen> We’ve learned that culture moves at the lightning speed of social, and local cultural trends can be wildly different from place to place. Unlike the typical ATL brand campaign, where one big regional or global insight drives the whole idea, social requires a different mindset – it’s just too reductive to treat it the same way.

Cultural moments and trends tend to be super local, and the trick is to create a consistent social brand personality that adapts to the unique vibe of each platform. That way, even though every piece of content feels relevant and tailored to its local audience, the brand still comes through clearly and consistently, no matter where you see it.





LBB> You've mentioned being inspired by female author Ayn Rand’s novel, ‘The Fountainhead’, particularly the idea that independence and integrity trump conformity. Can you share a time that belief shaped the way you launched a new brand or product?

Naiyen> I’ve learned that you really can’t go wrong by asking “Why not?” I can’t say every client I’ve worked with has said “yes” to every out-of-the-box idea we’ve pitched, but one thing’s for sure – we never stop pushing the boundaries.

Earlier in my career, I was working with a multinational client who was just starting to take digital and social-first work seriously. My team was really tech-savvy and forward-thinking, and we wanted to shake up the traditional long-form brand video (remember when it was still called OLV?) for a product launch. Our idea was to use real-time data on shoot day to ‘direct’ interactions in the video and showcase product efficacy in a fresh way.

The client was on board with our vision, but unfortunately, stakeholder hurdles meant we could only partially bring it to life. Still, we all agreed that taking a thoughtful, non-conformist approach was a bold and powerful way to build conviction around a new product. Looking back, I’m proud of how we dared to challenge the norm.





LBB> What is a recent campaign We Are Social produced that you think nailed what a ‘social-first’ idea should be?

Naiyen> At the start of this year, we were handed an exciting challenge: create a regional campaign for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra that went beyond the usual product claims and genuinely built credibility in health and performance tracking. The goal was clear – make the Galaxy Watch Ultra the go-to smartwatch for pro athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

We knew we had to shift the narrative from being just another piece of tech to something athletes could really trust. So we kicked off with a two-phase creator strategy that put athletes at the heart of the story.

First, we partnered with elite sports coaches – people who train Olympians and national teams, and who also have real clout on social media. Through content and live events, they showed how the Watch Ultra fits naturally into intense, high-performance training.

Then we moved into building wider relevance. We teamed up with athlete-lifestyle influencers – those who live and breathe sports but also know how to connect with audiences online. Their content helped bridge the gap between professional-level training and everyday fitness, showing how the Watch Ultra can support all levels of active lifestyles and sparking genuine curiosity among their followers.

I think a lot of people have the misconception that being social-first means developing ideas that only live on social platforms – but that’s not how we see it. At We Are Social, we are a social-led creative agency that is deeply plugged into digital culture. We soak up the trends, memes, and fandoms that are shaped in the social space to create work that is guided by the collective zeitgeist.

So yes, we’re always social-led and social-first – but never just social only.





LBB> How do you help brands stand out in a fast-paced, ever-changing digital space, particularly in Southeast Asia?

Naiyen> If a brand wants to really earn a spot in culture today, it has to move at the speed of social. It’s not just about outdoing other brands anymore – it’s about standing out against everyone who’s creating compelling, entertaining content all the time.

That’s why we dive deep into digital culture, staying fully plugged in with a super-charged online mindset. We keep our finger on the pulse of real-time cultural moments and shifts, so we can create work that truly cuts through the noise and connects with a brand’s audience in an authentic way.





LBB> In terms of leadership, can you define your style and discuss how you lead your team?

Naiyen> Being a leader has definitely been one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on – it’s a constant learning process, and I’m still growing every day.

I’m not someone who sticks to rigid rules or traditional paths. I like exploring new approaches and finding what really works. At the same time, I try to stay grounded and practical. My leadership style is pretty open – I genuinely value input from others because it helps me think holistically. Still, I’m clear about the goals we need to hit, and I do my best to guide the team towards meeting these expectations.





LBB> You’ve had an impressive career. How have your experiences influenced the way you think about and build social campaigns now?

Naiyen > Working mostly with FMCG brands in the past really grounded me in the fundamentals – the classic 6Ps of marketing. It was a solid foundation, and it helped me see how social fits into the bigger picture. What’s interesting now is how social isn’t just a support channel anymore – it’s becoming a central pillar in the entire marketing ecosystem.

These experiences have definitely shaped how I think. I’ve become much more quantitative-driven, with a strong appreciation for performance metrics that tell a clear story throughout the funnel. It’s easy to get caught up in engagement rates, follower counts, or sentiment on social, but I’ve learned that for brands looking for accountability, those surface-level metrics aren’t enough. What really matters is how social drives real results – brand consideration, conversions, and actual movement along the consumer journey.





LBB> What shifts have you noticed in how clients in Southeast Asia are approaching social strategy over the last 12–18 months? What are they prioritising differently today?

Naiyen> Social has completely transformed search, influencers are now category experts with fandoms, and social commerce has reshaped how we discover and buy products. More and more, I’m seeing clients in the region leaning into richer, more diverse social experiences – it's no longer just about having that always-on content.

With platforms like TikTok Shop turning into major shopping hubs, there’s a real shift towards bottom-funnel strategies that focus on driving conversions. What’s also exciting is how open clients are to trying new tech and building more personalised, innovative social journeys.

And of course, with all the buzz around AI, many are exploring how it can help with everything from predictive insights and social analytics to audience targeting and creating content on the fly. It’s a space full of energy and experimentation – and it’s amazing to be part of that evolution.





LBB> Looking ahead, what are your key goals for the business? Are there any specific projects, industries, or trends that you are particularly excited to explore?

Naiyen> Being part of the creator economy right now feels like we're in the middle of something big. The way our industry works is shifting fast, and it's both exciting and challenging. One of the biggest challenges I’m seeing is how creative talent can evolve to be more like creators, producing content on their own and working directly with clients. It will shake up the traditional agency model, and while that brings its own set of challenges, it also opens up a lot of opportunities to rethink how we collaborate and create with clients.





LBB> What advice would you give emerging creatives in Southeast Asia who want to use social media to tell meaningful stories while driving brand results?

Naiyen> Develop a chronically online mindset and create work that truly entertains – because brands are no longer just competing with brands, they are competing with everything and everyone grabbing attention online.