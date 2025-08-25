2025 Creative Census To Focus On Augmentation Of AI And Human intelligence

The Creative Census, the annual survey of Australia's media and marketing industries, measuring creative thinking, is back for the fourth year running, presented by digital outdoor media leader QMS.

The 25-question survey asks participants working in media publishers, agencies (media, creative, content, production, communications), and consumer marketing for their perceptions about the level of creativity, collaboration, and innovation in their company, which is then measured against the broader industry.

This year the survey will concentrate on the augmentation of artificial and human intelligence.

Founder of The Creative Census, Wade Kingsley, said, “This year truly has been a turning point in the maturation of generative AI and adoption in our industry.

“We are seeing strong use cases, but we also know there’s a level of anxiety on how human creative tasks are being replaced. With the Census we aim to understand the balance, along with our annual benchmarking topics around levels of curiosity, bravery, and risk taking.”

QMS is returning as presenting partner for 2025 for the third year running.

QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt, said, “Out of home has long been one of the most creative media channels and the exponential rate of innovation in DOOH has significantly increased its appeal, impact and influence.

“We’re delighted to once again be a part of The Creative Census. As the only survey of its kind in Australia, it sets an important benchmark and adds to the marketing and media industry’s understanding of the value of creativity across clients, agencies and publishers.”

The Census will be open for participation on September 1st, with the results to be released early October.

More information on The Creative Census can be found here.

