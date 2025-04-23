EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Embassy
Post Production
Vancouver, Canada
http://theembassyvfx.com/
info@theembassyvfx.com
+1 604 696 6862
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Work of the Week: 31/01/25
31/01/2025
UHN Foundation Shows the World-Changing Impact of Donations
25/09/2024
Kalki 2898 AD: Behind the Scenes of Indian Cinema’s Sprawling Sci-Fi Epic with The Embassy VFX
22/07/2024
The Spiderwick Chronicles: How The Embassy Helped Spin a New Tale for a Beloved Story
07/05/2024
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Premieres with Enchanting VFX from The Embassy
24/04/2024
The VFX Factor: Falling in Love with Every Aspect with Minoo Haghdad
05/03/2024
Most Read of 2023: Behind the Work
19/12/2023
Most Read of 2023: Canada
18/12/2023
Gorgeous Galaxies, Brilliant Beasts and Miraculous Magic: 20 Years of The Embassy
19/09/2023
The Embassy Partners with Apostle for East Coast Representation
13/07/2023
Warrior Nun: Behind the VFX Magic that Brought a Cult Classic to Life
20/06/2023
Frienemies: AI, VFX and Their Merging Paths
05/05/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1