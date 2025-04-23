EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Chase Films
Production Company
Manchester, UK
https://thechasefilms.co.uk/
alex.roberts@thechasefilms.co.uk
0161 820 4367
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Hackers Don't Stand a Chance Against Zyxel Networks
19/11/2024
Meet Your Makers: Hard Graft in Production with Natalie Lewis
01/08/2024
Our Final Invention’s New Music Video for Parasite Was Made Entirely in AI
14/11/2023
Mark Gill Incorporates Stable Diffusion AI in Latest Music Video for Our Final Invention
17/07/2023
1 Brief, 16 Feature Length Films: Bolton Uni’s Alternative Graduation
28/06/2022
Heating Appliances Brand ESSE Tells 'Kitchen Stove Dramas' in Series of Short Films
30/05/2022
The Directors: Mitch Walker
16/09/2021
The Directors: Mark Gill
17/03/2021
The Chase Films: Beautifully Crafted Big Ideas, Simply Told
03/03/2021
A Pandemic Production: How 2020's Crop of UK Christmas Crackers Came to Be
19/11/2020
Rita Ora, Anthony Joshua and Virgil van Dijk Amongst Host of Celebs in JD's 2020 Xmas Ad
06/11/2020
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1