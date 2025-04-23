EDITION
Sarofsky
Post Production
Chicago, USA
https://www.sarofsky.com/
hello@sarofsky.com
(+1) 312.492.9909
Movies That Deserve a Rerelease, as Chosen by VFX Experts
07/01/2025
Now Is the Time for Thoughtful Experimentation
25/07/2024
Bossing It: Why Leadership is an Ever-Evolving Experience with Erin Sarofsky
18/03/2024
AI Has A Gender Bias: Now What?
08/03/2024
Sarofsky Title Sequence Captures Marvel Studios’ Echo’s Grounded Mysticism
02/02/2024
Erin Sarofsky on Overcoming Biases and Shaping the Future with AI
25/01/2024
Illinois Cares for Kids Celebrates 'Influential' Individuals Working in Early Childhood Education
24/01/2024
Making The Grade: Mike Matusek on Adaptability and Keeping Up with Change
12/12/2023
The Work That Made Me: Cat McCarthy
13/11/2023
Cramer-Krasselt and Sarofsky Present Powerful Customer Story for Landmark Credit Union
07/11/2023
Sarofsky Evolves Elemental Design Touches for James Gunn’s 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
23/05/2023
Nolo Digital Film Relocates to Sarofsky Studio
09/05/2023
