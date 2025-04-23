EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Revery
Creative Production Studio
Portland, USA
https://revery.is/
hello@revery.is
503.568.1498
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
The Making of a 13-Minute Love Story About Human Experience
27/06/2025
Work of the Week: 02/05/25
02/05/2025
Revery Rebrands with 13-Minute Ode to Our Collective Human Experience
25/04/2025
Revery Announces 3 Leadership Promotions
06/03/2025
People. Love. Global Stories.
05/09/2024
Work of the Week: 26/07/24
26/07/2024
Revery’s 'Moving Mountains' for Nike Recognised at Tribeca X 2022 in June
15/07/2022
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1