Publicis Production
Production Company
London, UK
https://publicisproduction.com/
-
-
Inside the Jury Room: 3 Indian Finalists Move Forward in The Immortal Awards
02/12/2024
New Report by Publicis Groupe CEE and GWI Sheds Light on Social Media Habits of Consumers
07/11/2024
Taco Bell and Publicis London Challenge Traditional Meal Deals with the 'Meal Deal Tacover'
29/08/2024
The New New Business: Fabienne Queyrane and the Shift in Selling to the Creative Industry
21/08/2024
Cushelle’s Kenny the Koala Gets Brits to Enjoy Some Selfishly Soft ‘You-Time’
29/07/2024
Can AI Help Advertisers Deliver Personalisation with a Point?
24/07/2024
Insights from ShopTalk Europe 2024: How AI and Personalisation Transform the World of Retail
11/06/2024
P&O Ferries and Publicis London Celebrate Travel Quirks in New 'All Aboard' Campaign
03/06/2024
Every Day Is Earth Day
22/04/2024
Communicating the Human Right to Health
07/04/2024
Shaping Tomorrow: Key Insights from SXSW
03/04/2024
Minding the 'Content Gap' in Personalised Pharma Marketing Campaigns
22/03/2024
