Presence
Production Company
London, UK
https://www.presence.team/
Hello@presence.team
+44 (0)207 439 3130
Young Presence: An Exciting Studio of New Visual Artists Backed by the Power of Presence
04/10/2022
Remote Production Isn’t Just about Tech; It’s about People
23/08/2022
Director Daniel Azancot Signs with Presence
20/07/2022
Why Advertising Must Bake Sustainability into the Everyday
07/07/2022
How Richard Swarbrick and Presence Moved Mountains for Netflix’s 14 Peaks
03/05/2022
Sustainable Production at “The True Beginning of the Digital Revolution”
05/04/2022
Toby Auberg: “There’s a Nervous Energy Around Tech. Call it the Fear of Being Left Behind”
15/03/2022
EARTHDAY.ORG’s Tom Cosgrove Knows That Sustainability is Good for Business and the Planet
22/02/2022
Kwame Taylor-Hayford: “You Can't Make Perfect the Enemy of Good”
26/10/2021
Director Robin Shaw Signs to Presence
22/09/2021
Why Sustainability Is Best Achieved One Bite-sized Chunk at a Time
02/09/2021
Presence Welcomes Three New Animation Directors
27/07/2021
