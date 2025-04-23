EDITION
MRM Romania
Customer Relationship Company
Bucharest, Romania
https://mccannpr.ro/
media@mccannpr.ro
+40 21 302 25 00
KFC Turned Chicken on a Subway Map into an Ad
03/05/2024
Transylvania Music Festival Hijacks Protest Signs to Steer Tourists Away from Busy European Hotspots
16/06/2023
How Did an AI Get an Official Job in the Romanian Government?
08/06/2023
Birds ‘Directed’ Mastercard’s Short Film Celebrating the Biodiversity of the Danube
10/11/2022
Coca-Cola Celebrates Unique Blends of Contrast for FUZETEA’s Global Platform
17/05/2022
Save the Planet and Eat Human Flesh in Shocking Film Starring Alexander Skarsgård
18/11/2021
High Five: Romania
07/04/2021
