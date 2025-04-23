EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Monks Germany
Digital Production Agency
Berlin, Germany
https://www.monks.com/
-
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Monks’ New EMEA EVP Wants to Make Life Easier for Marketers
18/02/2025
BMW's Dreamlike iX Spot Helps You Find Your Soul Drive
04/02/2025
Justin O'Shea Experiences the Duality of BMW's M5 Sedan
02/07/2024
BMW Pays Homage to Gaming Culture and Racing Simulators
13/06/2024
BMW Captures the Thrill of the Drive for M3 Sedan
29/05/2024
Ad Astra: Jouke Under the Hood of Creativity
14/02/2024
What Germany’s Pitch Reform Means for Commercial Production
26/10/2023
BMW and Digital Muse Lil Miquela Keep it Real for iX2 Electric SUV
11/10/2023
Creative Forces Fedja Kehl, Gustavo Nardini and Jakob Cantz Join Media.Monks Germany
04/10/2023
Creativity Squared: Why Alexis Champa Is an 'On the Fly' Kind of Person
28/02/2023
Media.Monks Expands Berlin Creative Hub with Alexis Champa as Its Executive Creative Director
03/02/2023
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1