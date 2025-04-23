EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Momentum Worldwide
Brand Agency
New York, USA
https://www.momentumww.com/
anna.dalziel@momentumww.com
+1 646 638 5400
PART OF
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Physics, Politics and Potential
13/08/2025
Hyper-Personalisation: Where Commerce Meets Creativity
06/08/2025
What It Takes to Build Brand Personality Into AI Agents
05/06/2025
One and Done: When the Perfect Channel Was All You Needed
04/06/2025
Momentum Worldwide Appoints Jason Alan Snyder as First-Ever Chief AI Officer
15/04/2025
Pick ‘n’ Mix Commerce: Strategies Built for Flexibility
24/03/2025
One Shining Moment: Prepare for the Tides of March
19/03/2025
Verizon Brings Unmatched Super Bowl Experiences to Fans
13/02/2025
LBB Presents: The Trends of 2025
17/01/2025
Soapbox 2025: James Robinson on Upholding the Principles That Make Us Better
13/01/2025
Ad Industry Agenda 2025: Vision, Priorities and the Year Ahead
13/01/2025
AI’s Impact on Advertising: 2025 Predictions
07/01/2025
Loading...
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1