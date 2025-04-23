EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
McCann Bristol
Advertising Agency
Bristol, UK
https://www.mccannbristol.co.uk
lauren.bluck@mccann.com
-
PART OF
News
Credited
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
McCann Worldgroup's 2025 Cannes Contenders
04/06/2025
Clemmie Telford Joins McCann Central as Executive Creative Director
06/03/2025
The Margot Collective: Ensuring Women’s Voices Are Heard in Advertising and Beyond
05/03/2025
McCann Central Strengthens Partnership with The Turing Trust
28/02/2025
The Big Think: Heaven Knows We’re Miserable Now
20/01/2025
Industry Optimistic for 2025 After Bellwether Report Reveals Budget Growth
17/01/2025
Ad Industry Agenda 2025: Vision, Priorities and the Year Ahead
13/01/2025
Janus Henderson Investors Appoints McCann as Marketing and Creative Agency
05/12/2024
Media Matters: Kevin Murphy on an Ever-Evolving Industry
23/05/2024
How to Connect Your Brand’s Data Dots
10/05/2024
Chris Falconer and Lucy Hudson Rise to New Leadership Roles at McCann Central
19/04/2024
McCann Central and The Turing Trust to Help 1000s of Students Learn Vital IT Skills
02/04/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1