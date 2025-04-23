EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Re
Design Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://re.design
hello.sydney@re.design
+61 2 9019 6000
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
M+C Saatchi Unveils Rebrand for All Blacks and Black Ferns
27/03/2025
BIG W Is Using Sound to Build Memory Structures — But Many Brands Are Still Missing Out
20/02/2025
Art for Change: Meet the Winner for Australia
27/11/2023
Art for Change: Meet the Judges for Australia
26/07/2023
M&C Saatchi Group & Saatchi Gallery Highlight That There’s No Art on a Dead Planet
27/04/2023
M&C Saatchi and Saatchi Gallery Global Art for Change Prize Is Back
26/04/2023
M&C Saatchi Group’s Brand and Experience Business Re Launches European Hub in Stockholm
28/03/2023
Re Group’s CEO Patrick Guerrera Appointed to D&AD Global Advisory Board
05/10/2022
Design Business Re Expands with Melbourne Office
24/05/2022
Global Design Business Re Welcomes Remi Couzelas as Group Head of Optus
12/05/2022
High Five: Australia
15/03/2022
Woolworths Group Symbolises Its Collective Impact on a Better Tomorrow with New Brand Identity from Re
10/02/2022
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1