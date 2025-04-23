EDITION
Goafest 2025: Amitesh Rao Highlights AI Opportunities Within India’s Misunderstood Media Landscape
02/06/2025
Cannes Contenders: 10 of the Best from Leo Burnett
11/06/2024
Goafest 2024 Wraps Up as Leo Burnett Continues Domination at ABBY Awards
01/06/2024
Goafest Day Two: Panels Explore Inclusive Marketing, Leo Burnett Dominates Digital ABBY Awards
31/05/2024
Leo Burnett India Announces the Elevation of Vikram Pandey and Sachin Kamble to Chief Creative Officer
09/05/2024
Leo Burnett India Onboards Anirban Roy as Chief Strategy Officer
30/04/2024
Leo Burnett Mumbai Announces New Appointments to Its Senior Leadership Team
18/04/2024
Leo Burnett India Onboards Rajeev Rakshit as Executive Director, Bangalore
17/04/2024
Leo Burnett South Asia, the ‘Human-Agency’, Is Solving The Big Problems Beyond Advertising
29/02/2024
Leo Burnett India Appointed the Lead Creative and Strategic Agency on Record for Brand Birla Opus
26/02/2024
Amitesh Rao Named CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia
03/01/2024
Most Read of 2023: APAC
21/12/2023
