L'ÉLOI
Production Company
Montreal, Canada
https://leloi.ca/
justine@leloi.ca
514 279-6464
L’ÉLOI’s Lab Is a Space for Creative Experimentation
27/01/2025
Uncorking G.H.MUMM Champagne’s Rebrand
09/01/2025
DoorDash Pokes Fun at Bizarre Health Hacks in Surreal Stills
06/01/2025
L’ÉLOI Constructs a Kaleidoscope of Bourbon for Angel’s Envy
28/11/2024
Stabbed, But Saved by an Octopus: L’ÉLOI on Conducting Surreal Kitchen Chaos
14/11/2024
Caravane Puts Tangible Craftsmanship First
31/10/2024
L’ÉLOI Welcomes Director and Photographer Justin Abernethy to Its Roster
29/10/2024
How LM Chabot Balances Family Life with a Deep Commitment to Work
16/10/2024
In ‘ASSIMULATION’ Les Garçons Embrace the Technology Making Them Anxious
02/10/2024
L’ÉLOI Releases Latest Demo Reel
25/07/2024
Desire “To Create Images That I Could Truly Call Mine” Made Derek Branscombe a Director
22/07/2024
FORUM Returns for Its Third Edition
24/06/2024
